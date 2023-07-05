KINGSLEY — The Kingsley Public Schools superintendent confirmed he intends to complete his current duties before moving on to his new role at Fremont Public Schools.
Brad Reyburn had been in the position four months when it was announced that he’d be leaving his Kingsley role to take the job at Fremont. During that time, he hadn’t yet been able to relocate from his home in Newaygo, and has difficulty finding housing in northern Michigan, as previously reported.
When he heard about the job opening in Fremont — roughly 10 minutes from his home — the decision “weighed on” him, but he decided it would be a good option for him and his family.
“Even the day that I learned that I got the position was very bittersweet, because I knew what it meant for the people of Kingsley, and ... I didn’t want that to reflect negatively on the community,” he said.
Still, he said the response he received from board members and members of the community was overwhelmingly positive.
Further, he said he was proud of the work he was able to accomplish in the role so far, and that he still wants “to be able to take care of Kingsley on the way out, obviously, and then transition well into the community that I’m going into.”
Since February, he said he has helped to “shore up” and standardize the district’s processes for filing documents such as building use, time off, and fundraising forms.
He also said he helped to fill many of the vacancies that opened up in the district prior to his arrival — including assistant principals at the middle and high school levels, a full time secretary at the high school, and a grant-funded elementary behavior coach.
“I honestly can’t even tell you the number of positions we had, but we’ve managed to fill all of them,” he said.
More recently, the district has had a couple of retirements, but he’s “confident we’ll fill those as well.”
Among the other efforts he still hopes to “see through to the finish line” is the hiring of a new school resource officer,” he said.
Former Superintendent Keith Smith, who resigned in September 2022 and took a $700,000 buyout, was criticized while serving in the position on several fronts, including his alleged treatment of teachers, which some community members said resulted in a high turnover rate.
Smith had served in the role for more than 12 years.
The Kingsley Board of Education last week voted unanimously to hire the Michigan Association of School Boards on a $5,500 contract to aid in the search for Reyburn’s replacement, as previously reported.
Interviews could occur some time in August, and Reyburn is expected to continue in his current role until roughly the end of that month, when the district hopes to have a new candidate selected.
Reyburn said both districts have some room for flexibility along that timeline, owing in part to the fact that they have different start dates to their school years.
In Fremont, current Superintendent Brad Jacobs will continue in his position until July 31, at which point an interim will take over, Reyburn said.
Kingsley trustees are still considering whether to hire Jason Stowe, a former educator who served as interim superintendent for the Kingsley district from September through January.
In the meantime, Reyburn said he will commit his vacation time to being in Fremont on important days for that school district, while traveling back up to Kingsley on days when he needs to be there.
Reyburn’s contract had a base pay rate of $134,000 a year, with a $5,000 moving stipend.
“I do genuinely wish the best for the Kingsley community and Kingsley area schools,” he said, adding that he would encourage anyone who is interested to apply for the position.
