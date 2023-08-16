KINGSLEY — Kingsley Area Schools will hold a second round of interviews for finalists Bill Chilman and Josh Rothwell, who are vying for the position of district superintendent.
Chilman and Rothwell were selected out of a set of four candidates who were interviewed Monday and Tuesday. The district board of education was ultimately unanimous in approving the decision. In a more informal poll just prior to that motion, nearly every trustee individually said Rothwell and Chilman were their top two picks out of the group.
Shawn Lewis-Lakin, who is facilitating the recruitment process via the Michigan Association of School Boards, will contact the finalists to garner their acceptance.
Rothwell, current superintendent of Forest Area Community Schools, was interviewed Tuesday, the same day trustees interviewed Steve Wilson, former Bronson Community Schools superintendent.
They interviewed Chilman on Monday, the same day they interviewed Thomas Langdon, a former superintendent in Walkerville, Sturgis and Big Rapids school districts.
Rothwell’s pre-existing connections to the community, both personally and professionally, were an attractive asset to some trustees, although they also noted the concern some members of the community might feel over the fact that Rothwell’s wife is a teacher in the district.
The district has checked with its legal counsel and is confident that the protocols could be implemented to avoid any conflict of interest, President Tony Temple said.
Trustees also noted the operating while under the influence of alcohol charge on Rothwell’s record from more than two decades ago, which could be a point of concern to some.
Rothwell listed the charge in the material he presented to trustees.
The trustees were, however, also swayed by Rothwell’s closing statement, which referenced some of the difficulties experienced by the community in the recent past.
“The past handful of years have been tough and painful. They’ve been tumultuous,” he said. “A lot of our families are struggling and they’ve been through some terrible things. … I can’t take back things that happened in the past. I can move forward and look to the future.”
Prior to current Superintendent Brad Reyburn, the district faced intense scrutiny over Superintendent Keith Smith, including his leadership and treatment of teachers.
Smith, who’d held the post for 12 years, resigned in September 2022 in exchange for a full, $700,000 buyout of the remaining 5-year rolling contract that was offered to him by the school board.
Smith and Kingsley school board members said that that agreement was reached after a long closed session discussion about how best to move the district forward.
After leaving Kingsley, Smith had less than a year before reaching eligibility for retirement. On Jan. 1, he signed a six-month contract to work part-time for Vanderbilt Area Schools. According to previous reporting, Smith said that, at the end of his time with Vanderbilt, he could retire then, but did not know if he would.
That episode made district leaders somewhat wary over candidate Steve Wilson, who parted ways with Bronson Community Schools earlier this summer, after serving as its superintendent since 2020.
Wilson addressed his separation from Bronson in his opening remarks during his interviewing, saying it was an “amicable split.”
“I think sometimes in these types of relationships, sometimes you grow apart. ... It was probably the best for both of us,” he said.
But, in round table discussions following the interviews, Trustee Tina Schelich indicated it’s hard to know for sure if that’s the case. Smith could probably say the same about his split with Kingsley, she suggested.
“Knowing where we were and what we’re looking to replace, that’s a big hurdle,” she said.
Smith, himself, was replaced by Reyburn near the start of this year. He is leaving the position after about seven months and the former Newaygo Public Schools principal had still not found permanent housing in the area. He will be starting a job with Fremont Public Schools, which is closer to his home.
The ability for candidates to relocate was a common concern when it came to all of the candidates except for Rothwell.
Another common theme among several of the questions was consensus-building and dealing with differing viewpoints, while the trustees also put heavy emphasis on questions pertaining to the candidates’ experiences with funding mechanisms such as bonds and sinking-fund millages, as previously reported.
Kingsley Area Schools has had some trouble garnering community support for bond initiatives, most recently with a 30-year, nearly $40 million proposal that was voted down in 2019.
Trustees on Monday said they were impressed by Chilman’s emphasis on community building and dedication to the students.
“Being a superintendent is not rocket science, folks,” he said, adding “the biggest key” is communication.
If they accept, Chilman and Rothwell will return for a second round of interviews Aug. 25. The structure of those interview sessions will be “more fluid,” allowing trustees to ask questions more specifically tailored to the candidates.
An open house will precede the interviews that afternoon, during which members of the public will be able to speak to the candidates one on one.
