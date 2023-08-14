KINGSLEY — The Kingsley Area Schools Board of Education interviewed their first two of four candidates for the post of district superintendent at a special meeting Monday.
That list of interviewees has decreased by one since the candidates were first announced a week and a half ago — Travis Walker, superintendent at Brandywine Community Schools, withdrew from the running late Sunday at the behest of his current school board, Kingsley School Board President Tony Temple said.
That leaves Joshua Rothwell, current superintendent at Forest Area Community Schools, and Steve Wilson, former superintendent at Bronson Community Schools, yet to be interviewed today.
That meeting is set to begin at 4:55 p.m., in the Kingsley High School library.
On Monday, Kingsley trustees talked to candidates Bill Chilman, the superintendent of Beal City Public Schools, and Thomas Langdon, who until recently was superintendent of Walkerville Public Schools.
“After the two candidates tomorrow, I will be asking you, ‘Well, where do we go next? Do we think there’s a next superintendent of Kingsley in the people you’ve seen?’” said Shawn Lewis-Lakin, a consultant with the Michigan Association of School Boards who is consulting with the district on the process.
A common concern in both cases is whether the candidates will be able to relocate to Northern Michigan, should they be offered the job, trustees indicated during a round-table discussion following the interviews Monday.
Outgoing Superintendent Brad Reyburn is leaving the position after about seven months primarily because of just that issue. After starting with Kingsley Schools earlier this year, the former Newaygo Public Schools superintendent had still not found permanent housing in the area. He will be starting a job with Fremont Public Schools, which is closer to his home, at the start of this coming school year.
Following the interviews today, the board is expected to make a decision on two finalists, who will be brought back for a second round of interviews at the end of this month. Those interviews will allow for specific questions geared more directly at the candidates, as well as clearing up any issues remaining after the first round of interviews, Lewis-Lakin said.
The questions posed to candidates this week were determined ahead of time and are identical for every candidate.
A common theme among several of the questions was consensus-building and dealing with differing viewpoints, while the trustees also put heavy emphasis on questions pertaining to the candidates’ experiences with funding mechanisms such as bonds and sinking-fund millages.
Kingsley Area Schools has had some trouble garnering community support for bond initiatives, most recently with a 30-year, nearly $40 million proposal that was voted down in 2019.
Trustees said they were impressed by Chilman’s emphasis on community building and dedication to the students.
“Being a superintendent is not rocket science, folks,” he said, adding that “the biggest key” is communication.”
Langdon garnered approval, in part, over the value he placed on the faculty.
“If we’re not taking care of teachers, we’re not going to have teachers,” he said.
Both candidates assured trustees that they would be dedicated to Kingsley: Chilman asserted they were “not going to find anyone more loyal than me,” while Langdon said the job opportunity is “not a flyby for me.”
In roundtable discussions after the interviews, some trustees expressed concern about Langdon’s more rapid record of switching from district to district, although, earlier in the discussion, Temple also counted Langdon’s experience with many different district sizes as a positive.
For Chilman’s part, trustees expressed concern about his characterization of the district as “small,” in keeping with his past experience.
“We're not a small school,” Temple said in discussions following the interview. “We have the second largest school in the ISD … All of the candidates that we're looking at are much smaller schools. So I'm not saying that's a bad thing, but we can't continue to call ourselves a small school, because we're not.”
Prior to Reyburn, former Superintendent Keith Smith resigned in September 2022 and took a $700,000 buyout, after holding the top job for more than 12 years. Smith and Kingsley school board members said that that agreement was reached after a long closed-session discussion about how best to move the district forward.
In the months leading up to the break, district leadership fielded intense criticism from some members of the community regarding transparency and Smith’s leadership and treatment of teachers.
Smith resigned in exchange for a full buyout of the remaining 5-year rolling contract that was offered to him by the school board.
After leaving Kingsley, Smith had less than a year before reaching eligibility for retirement. On Jan. 1, he signed a six-month contract to work part-time for Vanderbilt Area Schools.
Smith said that, at the end of his time with Vanderbilt, he could retire then, but did not know if he would.
