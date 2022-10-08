KINGSLEY — The Kingsley board of education will have two meetings on Monday to interview applicants and make a decision about who to appoint to its vacant seat.
The board will first hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. to interview candidates for the open board seat. The board will then hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m., and “School Board Appointment” is listed as a discussion and action item.
The Kingsley board has 30 days to appoint someone to fill the vacancy on the board. Once those 30 days are up, Northwest Education Services, the local Intermediate School District, will intervene and make their own appointment.
The appointee will hold the board seat until the 2024 election. At that time, they can run for the seat.
Trustee Mike Schueller formally resigned from the board at a meeting on Sept. 19, a week after Keith Smith, the district’s superintendent, resigned and was offered a $700,000 buyout.
In his resignation letter, Schueller cited the need to take better care of himself and his children after certain personal events that occurred in the past year as his reasons for stepping down.
