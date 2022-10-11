KINGSLEY — The Kingsley Area Schools board of education interviewed three candidates and voted to appoint one to serve as a trustee on the board.
In back-to-back meetings on Monday, the Kingsley school board first interviewed Leon L. Hulett, Tina Schelich and Jenna Genereaux for the position of school board trustee and then voted 4-2 to appoint Schelich during their regular meeting. Board President Beth Lajko and Trustee Heather Bartelmay voted “no.”
The seven-person board shrank to six in September when trustee Mike Schueller formally resigned from the board a week after Keith Smith, the district’s superintendent, resigned and was offered a $700,000 buyout.
In his resignation letter, Schueller said he was stepping down because he needed to take better care of himself and his children.
Schelich, a speech therapist with Northwest Education Services and a volunteer coach for Kingsley, said she sought the appointment to help bridge the gap between the community and school board, help the board select a “servant leader” as their next superintendent and push the board to work on a strategic plan.
Her ability to collaborate, ask questions and hear multiple opinions will make her a good board member, she said. She also has more than 20 years of experience in education, and a wealth of knowledge about curriculum, special education and the law, she said.
“I have experience working with parents on a professional level. I’ve worked with a lot of different administrators in the area, superintendents, principals,” Schelich said. “So I feel like I have that ability to collaborate with different individuals and different areas.”
Hulett, a professional engineer who is also running for the school board in the November election, said he wanted to join the school board to ensure that kids are prepared for the workforce and that board and school policies align with the district’s mission statement. Genereaux, a social worker and the owner of Illuminate My Life Counseling, said she was interested in the appointment because she wants the school to be a good environment for her daughter, who is in third grade, and she thinks there needs to be better communication in the district.
The board had no discussion of the candidate interviews before trustee Tony Temple made the motion to appoint Schelich to the board. After the meeting, Temple said he thought Schelich was the best candidate who interviewed for the position, and that she will bring a good diversity to the board with her experience in education.
Lajko said she voted “no” to Schelich’s appointment because she is concerned about nepotism, and Schelich’s spouse works for the school district. She also has concerns that with that conflict of interest, Schelich may have to abstain from a lot of votes, which would hinder the board’s ability to function as well as it can.
However, Lajko said she thinks Schelich has a lot of good qualities and will be very capable of fulfilling her role as a trustee.
“I think she’ll be a good addition,” Lajko said.
Schelich sat with the board after her appointment, but she did not vote because she has yet to take her oath of office.
Jason Stowe, Kingsley’s interim superintendent, said Schelich will come in to take her oath of office in front of a notary at the school sometime this week, and then she will be able to participate fully in the next meeting.
As an appointee to the board, Schelich will serve two years. She will have to run again in the 2024 election if she wants to keep her spot on the board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.