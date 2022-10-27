KINGSLEY — Brownson Memorial Park in Kingsley will soon have a treehouse and a walking path with fitness stations and be easier to maneuver for people who use walkers and wheelchairs.
Village officials got the news this week that it will receive $1 million in funding for park upgrades.
"This could be a gamechanger for Kingsley," said village Manager Dan Hawkins. "It will encourage people to put their phones down, stop playing video games and give that couch a rest."
Kingsley's match is set at about 11 percent, or $111,000, which is unheard of, Hawkins said. Construction will likely take place next summer, he said.
Kingsley is one of seven municipalities that received grants from the Public Gathering Spaces Initiative out of 33 that applied. The grant uses about $5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money and is to be used for expansion or creation of public gathering spaces. The money was funneled through the Michigan Economic Development Fund.
Projects had to be located in communities with low to moderate income, comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and contribute a match of at least 10 percent of the cost of the project.
The park will be usable by all ages and will be made universally accessible, something it now lacks, Hawkins said. A 1/8-mile-long fitness trail with four stations with strength-training equipment will be added, a fence that runs parallel to the busy main street, covered areas to provide shade and an elevated treehouse platform.
"We are being very innovative in using the space that we have by moving up instead of out," Hawkins said.
Hawkins said credit for getting the ball rolling on park improvements goes to Kingsley Library staff, he said, though it was a community-wide effort that also involved the Downtown Development Authority and the Parks and Recreation Commission, as well as several parents and community members.
The park is right at the library's front door and is used for a lot of activities with children, said Amy Barritt, the library's branch manager.
