KINGSLEY — Brownson Memorial Park in the Village of Kingsley will soon have a treehouse and a walking path with fitness stations and be easier to maneuver for people who use walkers and wheelchairs.
Officials were overjoyed this week with the news the village will receive $1 million in funding for a park redo.
"This could be a gamechanger for Kingsley," said village Manager Dan Hawkins. "It will encourage people to put their phones down, stop playing video games and give that couch a rest."
Kingsley's match is set at about 11 percent, or $111,000, which is unheard of, Hawkins said. Construction will likely take place next summer, he said.
Kingsley is one of seven municipalities that received grants from the Public Gathering Spaces Initiative out of 33 that applied. The grant uses about $5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money and is to be used for expansion or creation of public gathering spaces. The money was funneled through the Michigan Economic Development Fund.
Projects had to be located in communities with low to moderate income and comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Municipalities also had to contribute a match of at least 10 percent of the cost of the project.
The park will be usable by all ages and will be made universally accessible, something it now lacks, Hawkins said. A 1/8-mile-long fitness trail with four stations with strength-training equipment will be added, as well as a fence that runs parallel to the busy main street, covered areas to provide shade and an elevated treehouse platform. A well-used splash pad will be renovated.
"We are being very innovative in using the space that we have by moving up instead of out," Hawkins said.
Hawkins said credit for getting the ball rolling on park improvements goes to Kingsley Library staff, he said, though it became a community-wide effort that also involved the Downtown Development Authority and the Parks and Recreation Commission, as well as several parents and community members.
The park is right at the library's front door and is used for a lot of activities with children, said Amy Barritt, the library's branch manager. After the children's story time, parents often head to the park for a picnic, she said.
Library staff gets a lot of requests from those parents asking for newer play equipment, more amenities and to make the park safer, Barritt said. So the library hosted three visioning session in 2021 to get community input on their ideal community, how the park fits into that ideal, and their dreams for the park.
Hawkins said the park is a community hub and will be a catalyst for the downtown area, located as it is near the library, "The Rock" youth center and a new brewery going in, all of which share a parking lot.
"It's all going to tie in all complement each other, but the bottom line is improved quality of life for folks that live here," Hawkins said.
At one session more than 90 people attended; about 1,500 people reside in Kingsley. The average age in the village is 34 years old.
Barritt said the community had no idea how the park improvements would be paid for and they brainstormed ways to raise funds. They began feeling out grants, she said, and thought a few pieces of funding could be used to spruce up the park little by little.
Then they heard about the Public Gathering Spaces Initiative grants and reached for the sky, applying for $1 million.
"We wanted to pull at their heartstrings and show why we needed the park," said Barritt, who wrote the grant. "We knew it was a once in a lifetime opportunity."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.