TRAVERSE CITY — A Kingsley man was arrested on suspicion of driving his pickup into several buildings, including Munson Medical Center.
Grand Traverse Sheriff's Capt. Chris Clark said deputies responded to a home in Long Lake Township on Friday at around 11 p.m. on a report the 33-year-old man had driven his pickup into the garage door. The man then drove to another home in the same township, in violation of a personal protection order.
From there, the man drove through the front doors of a business on U.S. 31 south, after which sheriff's deputies spotted him driving down South Airport Drive, Clark said. They arrested him after a short chase.
Deputies learned the man also drove through the front doors of a business on Cass Road in Garfield Township, Clark Said.
At around 11:30 p.m. Friday, the man backed his pickup into Munson Medical Center's main entrance, Traverse City Police Lt. Adam Gray said.
Amid that destructive spree, the man is also suspected of driving through the doors of Copper Ridge Surgery Center, according to Munson Healthcare spokesman Brian Lawson. It's one of many outpatient clinics run by Munson Healthcare.
Munson Medical Center's main entrance was open again by noon Saturday, Lawson said. He credited the hospital's facilities crew for getting right to work on repairing the outer doors.
"They were right on top of it once the police were finished, and things are back to normal in terms of where patients and visitors can enter," he said.
On Saturday afternoon, contractors with Ritsema Associates were working to install a temporary door at Copper Ridge Surgery Center. Lawson said the entrance would be open again Monday morning.
No one was injured at either Munson Medical Center or Copper Ridge Surgery Center, Lawson said. The hospital's entrance had closed at 9 p.m., and the outpatient clinic closes at 6 p.m. on Fridays.
Clark said the man was arrested on suspicion of fleeing and eluding, violating a personal protection order and six counts of malicious destruction of property.
