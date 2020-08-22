KINGSLEY — The Stags are ready to take the ball and run with it.
The high school football season might be pushed off until spring, but the first day of classes at Kingsley Area Schools — home of the Stags — is ready for kickoff Tuesday.
The Aug. 25 start is the earliest students and staff have seen in recent memory, but in-person classes will only be in session Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for the first two weeks.
Superintendent Keith Smith said starting sooner and with a lighter schedule provides the opportunity for the district to dip its toes in the “new normal” of school during the COVID-19 pandemic — instead of just being thrown right into the deep end.
Some area superintendents previously said they are closely following how Kingsley staff operates and what happens those first two weeks. Instead of Stags, some see Kingsley as guinea pigs of the pandemic/school experiment that could give insight on what can go right and what can wrong.
That outsider view doesn’t exactly sit well with Smith.
“There are leaders, and there are followers. I’m proud to work with leaders,” he said. “This is not a job where you can sit back and wait and see. If that were the case, we wouldn’t be returning to school for another year.”
Smith also said the decision to start early is not “some big statement that — come heck or high water — we’re going to be in school.” Kingsley officials will monitor cases and work with the local health department to ensure both students and their families as well as staff and their families are protected as best as possible, Smith said.
Outside of a student or teacher contracting COVID, Smith worries about a possible positive case among his bus drivers that could shut down the entire fleet or among his food service workers.
That’s making him nervous.
“The fear of the unknown is worse when you start getting the kids back,” Smith said.
Smith is hopeful some of that fear will be eased as students and staff fall back into the known routine of school.
“Right now, people are just constantly raising the ‘what-if?’ scenarios and how are we going to do this and that if this happens,” Smith said. “We’ve got a good plan. We’ve spent time working with teachers, the principals, the unions. Once we get the kiddos back, it’ll settle down.”
Until it doesn’t, of course.
Smith knows that another shutdown — either locally or statewide — is a likely outcome.
“As much as we’re all hoping to have a great, normal year, it’s unrealistic to think we’re going to make it through the year without some type of shutdown,” Smith said. “We’re all aware of that and have done all we can to prevent that, but you have to be ready for whatever comes your way.”
The first day is sneaking up quick on Kim Burch and her three children, two juniors and an eighth grader. Burch has “mixed feelings” about Tuesday.
“They definitely need the structure. It was fun for a while, but now it’s time to get back,” Burch said, adding there are lingering worries about the safety of her children. “I’m still nervous about it.”
Burch said she and her husband, who both work full time, will require their children to wear masks all day and follow all health and safety protocols put in place by school officials.
“Then you just say a lot of prayers that they can keep going,” Burch said.
If another shutdown happens, Burch is confident Kingsley has a “plan B” to continue her children’s education.
Alison Hoeppner, whose 7-year-old son is starting second grade at Kingsley Elementary, is “cautiously optimistic” a plan B is further down the road than some predict.
“Things could change every day. We’re just going to kind of roll with it,” Hoeppner said. “At some point it’s going to change. We all know that. But we have to get back to some sort of normalcy.”
Although her son is “slightly apprehensive about wearing a mask,” Hoeppner said she is comfortable sending him into a building with other children and adults because Kingsley school officials have kept her informed about what structures are in place to protect him and everyone else.
“It was really hard for him when we stopped going to school,” Hoeppner said. “He missed all of his friends — and no one wants to stay at home with your mom and 3-year-old sister all day.”
Come Tuesday morning, students and teachers will be back roaming the halls at Kingsley. The question is just how long that will last.
