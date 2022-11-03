KINGSLEY — The Kingsley Area Schools board of education kicked off the search for their next top administrator following the resignation and $700k payout of their previous superintendent.
The Kingsley school board hired the Michigan Leadership Institute to assist them in navigating the process of recruiting, interviewing and hiring a new superintendent for the district. They will be working with John Scholten, MLI’s northern Michigan regional president.
MLI’s base cost for their services are $5,800 plus travel expenses that are not to exceed $1,000. If they plan to continue the search past January or restart their search in the spring, MLI and Kingsley will negotiate added costs for the search.
Over the summer, Scholten worked with Glen Lake Community Schools and Public Schools of Petoskey in their superintendent searches. Based on his recent experience with those school districts, he said he expects there to be roughly 15 applicants to the position.
“(Kingsley is) a really good school district, a lot of great things are going on, great families and great kids to serve,” Scholten said. “I think it’ll draw some good candidates”
In an email to the Record-Eagle, Board President Beth Lajko said the board decided on the Michigan Leadership Institute because of their record of leading schools through quality search processes.
“Hiring a superintendent is the most important task a school board will perform,” Lajko said.
The board and MLI developed a preliminary schedule for the superintendent search that includes choosing applicants to interview on Nov. 28 and interviewing candidates during the first and second weeks of December. Throughout October, the school board has held multiple meetings and workshops to kick off the process, including discussions on the posting and the contract for their next superintendent.
The next Kingsley superintendent’s contract will be finalized after further discussion with the board’s lawyers and in negotiations, but the board reviewed a sample contract from Thrun Law, their law firm, line-by-line, going over vacation days, sick leave, the life insurance policy and reimbursements, talking about what they would like to omit and what they would like to see added, all the while trying to strike a balance of making it both desirable and protective of the board and the district’s interests.
At the board’s Oct. 24 meeting, the trustees were explicit about not wanting to repeat a buyout situation like this September’s. Trustees expressed a desire to put in a clause regarding a potential buyout situation in the next contract, and they agreed that the next contract should only be for two or three years.
However, Lajko also pointed out during this discussion that no matter how long the next contract is, if a buyout situation arises again, the board does not have to offer a full contract buyout.
The typical timeframe for a superintendent search is in the springtime, but the Kingsley school board expressed an interest in starting the search as soon as possible. However, if they don’t find someone who is a good fit for the school district by January, MLI will encourage them to continue the search into the spring until they find someone who does fit, Scholten said.
But Scholten said he’s optimistic about the search. The district has also excelled academically and is in a desirable location that will likely draw applicants, he said.
Kingsley’s former superintendent, Keith Smith, led the district for more than a decade. He resigned in exchange for a full buyout of his remaining five-year contract in September, which rang in at about $700,000.
Following Smith’s resignation, members of the Kingsley community have called on the board to be as transparent as possible and involve the community as much as possible during the process of choosing the district’s next lead administrator.
At the Kingsley school board’s Oct. 10 meeting, a few community members spoke asking for more clarity on how the buyout agreement between Smith and the board was reached and about future superintendent contracts.
Steve Morgan requested that the board hold a special meeting to explain the buyout agreement, how the agreement was made, why Smith’s contract was five years long and where the funds for the buyout are coming from. He added that he hopes a similar mistake is not made again in the future.
“That’s a big deal — $700,000,” Morgan said. “I don’t think people are going to forget that anytime soon.”
Karen Middleton pointed out that there was a 3-year 2019 contract for Smith that was not up by the time that the new one was made, and she inquired as to why, then, was a 5-year contract written up and approved by the board in 2022.
“I think the big picture is that there’s trust broken between the board and the community at this point in time,” Middleton said. “I just encourage everyone on the board to do some soul searching and figure out how to rebuild this trust through open transparency and through accountability.”
But there are laws around closed sessions that restrict what information board members can share from them.
Lajko said that the board will continue to be transparent through the superintendent search process by posting meetings and minutes on kingsleyschools.org, and that they plan to use community input gathered from an online survey and focus groups to guide them.
The board will review candidate applications in closed session and then vote on who to bring in for interviews in open session. Once candidates are selected for interviews, all the information about who they are, their resumes and their applications will be made public.
MLI ensures the applicants’ anonymity until they are selected for interviews, because then people feel encouraged to apply without it impacting their status at their current job or raising concerns in their current district prematurely.
“Then our applicants can feel comfortable applying and then knowing that they don’t have to worry about it getting out until they’re actually chosen for the interview,” Scholten said.
Outside of the focus groups, Scholten said the board will continue to listen to community input at meetings.
