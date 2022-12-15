KINGSLEY — The Kingsley Area Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to hire the principal of Newaygo High School to be the district’s next superintendent.
After two rounds of interviews, site visits and a lengthy — and at times heated — discussion, the Kingsley school board voted 7-0 to hire Brad Reyburn, the current principal at Newaygo High School, to lead the district on Wednesday, pending contract negotiations. He has no prior superintendent experience.
The board initially interviewed four candidates before narrowing the pool down to Reyburn and Julie Brown, superintendent of Elk Rapids Schools, whom they brought back for site visits and second interviews on Wednesday.
During the interviews on Wednesday, the Kingsley school board asked Brown and Reyburn about their career achievements, recruitment strategies, students’ mental health, collective bargaining, their personal values and why they were choosing to leave their current districts, among other things. The candidates then presented plans for their first 90 days as superintendent.
Both Reyburn and Brown reiterated their commitment to focusing on students, being present in the community and building trust and relationships as leaders during Wednesday’s interviews.
After both interviews, the board’s trustees agreed that both candidates had great qualities and the capacity to lead the district well, but they were divided for most of the discussion on which candidate would be the best to heal the district and move it forward.
Kingsley’s superintendent of more than 10 years, Keith Smith, resigned in September in exchange for a full buyout of his remaining 5-year rolling contract, which totaled about $700,000, as previously reported. Smith’s leadership, treatment of teachers and decision to retroactively change students’ grades over a technical error drew criticism from the community, as did the board’s decision to buy out the rest of his contract.
Some trustees felt that Brown’s experience put her above Reyburn, and they were concerned how bringing in a candidate who is new to the job would impact the school district. Others said that Reyburn was a much better cultural fit for Kingsley, which put him above Brown.
Trustee Heather Bartelmay kicked off the discussion, saying that she thought highly of both candidates, but Brown was her top pick because of her superintendent experience.
“She has what we need right now,” Bartelmay said.
Board Treasurer Tony Temple said he felt Reyburn fit more closely to the candidate profile than Brown did. He also said he had a gut feeling that Brown was not the right fit for Kingsley.
“Brad’s (answers) were genuine and heartfelt. I’m not saying hers weren’t; his just hit me in a different way,” Temple said. “I just think he’s the better candidate, even though there’s going to be a learning curve there.”
Trustee Tina Schelich also said that Brown did not sit right with her, and added that she’s heard from community members that they feel the same. Schelich said that she felt Reyburn talked more about relationships with staff and the school community and bringing social-emotional learning into classrooms, which appealed to her more than Brown’s interview comments.
Trustee Max Anderson said he felt Brown’s experience was key, but he also felt that Reyburn would be a better community fit, but he pointed out that the board’s opinions are likely all tainted from the rumors that surfaced about Brown.
After the first round of interviews, members of the audience shared unflattering rumors about Brown on their comment sheets. Kingsley trustees were conflicted about the rumors, as some were hesitant to give them credence due to the otherwise positive comments they’ve received about Brown, while others said that, while the whole of the rumors may be untrue, there might be some truth at the center.
Trustee Kelly Saxton said she heard from staff that they felt better about Reyburn, which was paramount to her. The district is trying to retain teachers, so she wants someone who is supported by staff, she said.
Board President Beth Lajko said she liked both candidates, but reiterated the importance of superintendent experience. Throughout the discussion, she also asked the board’s trustees to make their decisions based on the right reasons.
At one point in the discussion, Temple attempted to make a motion, but Lajko interrupted him and asked that he wait until the discussion finished. Temple said they could discuss the motion once it was made, at which point John Scholten from the Michigan Leadership Institute, who is assisting the school board through the superintendent search process, interjected.
Scholten said he was concerned that they had a split board and a candidate may not accept the board’s offer if he or she knew that a number of trustees did not vote for them.
He added that, with either candidate, the board would have a lot of work ahead of them.
“Part of your healing process is going to be coming together. It’s not going to happen tonight totally,” Scholten said. “You got a lot of time, you got a lot of effort you got to put into this, because neither one of them are going to be very successful if you don’t put the effort into this and you aren’t genuine with this.”
Lajko addressed the tension in the discussion as well, and said that it’s evident that the board is not getting along.
“Shame on us,” she said. “We need to buck up and make a decision … these kids, this staff, they’re counting on us to make this decision.”
The board then took a five minute recess.
Afterwards, they continued a brief back-and-forth before Jason Stowe, the district’s interim superintendent, asked if the board had any questions about what being a new superintendent would be like. He said Reyburn would not be coming in with no experience, and that he’ll likely have an idea of what being a superintendent entails from his mentors and work as a principal.
The board then went around and said which candidate they were leaning toward voting for. Anderson, Lajko and Bartelmay said that they preferred Brown but they would be supportive of Reyburn, while Schelich, board Vice President Vivien Snyder, Temple and Saxton said they preferred Reyburn.
Temple then made the motion, with support from Snyder, to hire Reyburn.
After the meeting, Scholten said that the school board conducted a thorough search, and they remained focused on the candidate profile throughout, which was good. For Kingsley to heal, the board will need to heal and come together as well, which will include more board training, Scholten said. But he added that he’s confident Kingsley will heal.
After the meeting, Lajko said that she is happy with MLI’s help through the search, and that she sees this new hire as the beginning of a new chapter, rather than an ending.
Lajko said she felt everyone’s thoughts were respected during the discussion, and that, even if the board does not always agree, they can come together as a group in the end.
“I feel good that we selected a very highly qualified person,” Lajko said.
