KINGSLEY — The Kingsley Area Schools Board of Education hired a new interim superintendent, accepted a trustee resignation and began looking ahead to their impending superintendent search.
The Kingsley board of education voted 4-0 — with Trustees Tony Temple, Heather Bartlemay and Mike Schueller absent — to hire Jason Stowe as the interim superintendent to replace Keith Smith on Monday. Smith led the district for over a decade and resigned in exchange for a full buyout of his remaining five-year contract last Monday, which rang in at about $700,000.
Stowe will begin on Wednesday, and the staff will have the opportunity to meet him at breakfast that morning. The current agreement is that he will stay on with the district until the end of December, Board President Beth Lajko said.
The board’s attorney, Eric Delaporte, will be drafting his contract and all further contracts, unlike in the past when the board president did so, Lajko said.
Until Wednesday, Nicole Darby, Kingsley’s director of finance and human resources, will serve as acting interim superintendent to keep the buildings’ operations moving smoothly.
“I know this is pretty turbulent times, and I know it’s hard without a leader here,” Lajko said.
The trustees present also accepted Schueller’s resignation from the board after Lajko read his resignation letter aloud. In the letter, Schueller cited the need to take better care of himself and his children after certain personal events that occurred in the past year as his reasons for stepping down.
Lajko and trustees Max Anderson and Kelly Saxton said they were saddened to see Schueller go, but they understood his reasons for doing so.
The board will post an opening for Schueller’s board seat on Kingsley’s website, Kingsley’s Facebook page and in the Record-Eagle, with the intention of filling it within 30 days. Applications will be reviewed by the board in an open meeting and given an opportunity to interview for the appointed position.
Jay Bennett, assistant director of executive search services at the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB), also joined the Kingsley school board on Monday to discuss the board’s options for their superintendent search. The Kingsley board is looking to receive help in the search from either MASB or the Michigan Leadership Institute, Lajko said.
Bennett walked the board through what the superintendent search process will look like and the roles, functions and responsibilities of the superintendency. Bennett advised that the board first look at internal candidates before branching out in a search, and he highly recommended that the board use a superintendent search firm rather than try the process themselves.
The applicant pool Kingsley Area Schools will be working with is likely to be somewhere from 12 to 20 applicants, and they are looking at spending $6-7,000 on the search process, Bennett said.
The process will take about 13 weeks, including roughly three weeks of preparation, six weeks of recruitment and two weeks of interviews. The first round of interviews will include five to seven candidates, the names of which will only be released when they accept an interview, Bennett said.
Kingsley will likely be looking to start the superintendent search process in the fall and look to hire their new superintendent by Jan. 1, but the board’s trustees may be open to starting the search in the spring instead, Lajko said.
The typical superintendent search timeline is in the spring, Bennett said. In the fall and early winter months, holidays and a reluctance of candidates to leave mid-year may impact the pool of applicants or disrupt the timeline, but Bennett said it is still doable. And, if the board starts in the fall and does not find a candidate they want to hire, they can also start over in the spring, he said.
Bennett stressed the importance of transparency and engagement in the superintendent search process. The district’s staff, parents, and community members should have space to voice their opinions on the superintendent search. Online surveys, focus groups, feedback forms following interviews and question suggestion forms for interviews should be used, in addition to the ways they communicate with the board regularly.
All conversations between trustees and the candidate must be in a public meeting, so trustees should refrain from personal communications to candidates or meeting with them one-on-one, Bennett said. There could also be opportunities for the community to meet with candidates on site visits, he said.
After Bennett’s presentation, Lajko opened the floor for the public to ask questions. There were no questions, but Lajko encouraged the community to email her with further questions.
The meeting was more sparsely attended than some more recent Kingsley board of education meetings. Two community members spoke, both of whom thanked the board for accepting Smith’s resignation.
Tina Schelich said she lamented the amount of money the board paid to Smith for his resignation, while Kelly Dziesinski asked the board to remain transparent in picking the new superintendent and reminded the audience about the importance of good leaders and the upcoming election.
“Hopefully we’re on a path to a better environment for our staff and teachers,” Dziesinski said. “Sometimes a loss is a better way for the brighter future for Kingsley.”
During the past few months, Smith fielded intense criticism from parents and school district teachers, many of whom requested that he resign or the board dismiss him. The criticism focused on his decision that changed 2,000 Kingsley high schoolers’ grades, his daughter’s included, and comments that his character flaws led to high teacher turnover.
