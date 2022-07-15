KINGSLEY — The Kingsley Board of Education convened a periodic superintendent evaluation but took no further action after more than four hours in closed session.
In a special meeting of the Kingsley Board of Education, Kingsley trustees and Superintendent Keith Smith went into closed session around 5:40 p.m. to conduct a periodic superint- endent evaluation and emer- ged just after 10 p.m. to adjourn the meeting.
Board President Beth Lajko said the periodic evaluation was conducted as a “pulse check,” on the superintendent and the district, something that the board has done periodically throughout the years. Official board meeting minutes posted on the Kingsley website show that the board has hosted five closed sessions labeled “superintendent evaluations” in the last two school years.
Lajko said they are not formal evaluations, but are in closed session because they involve details about personnel. The evaluation on Tuesday was conducted in closed session at Superintendent Keith Smith’s request.
This periodic superintendent evaluation comes after several members of the community expressed their discontent with Smith at the board’s last meeting on June 27. At that meeting, parents and teachers said Smith is controlling of teachers and the board trustees.
Many said that his poor treatment of teachers has pushed many good educators out of the district in recent years. Others called on Smith to resign or for the board to remove him as superintendent.
Similar sentiments were shared on Tuesday when a large group of people filled the Kingsley High School library. Many were without seats. Roughly 10 people spoke during public comment, and all of them spoke negatively about district leadership. Some asked that Smith resign or that the board remove him. Each comment was met with applause from the audience.
Kourtney Hawkins, a special education teacher who taught at Kingsley for 22 years, said she left Kingsley last year, in part because of district leadership.
“In the 22 years that I taught for Kingsley, I watched the culture here change,” Hawkins said. “Staff no longer feel supported, our mentor programs are an afterthought, the board and admin have become increasingly out of touch with the realities of daily classroom activities and I’ve watched a lot of people get passed over for qualified internal positions.”
Gary Wellnitz, Northern Field Representative with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) also spoke at the meeting on behalf of the AFT and the Kingsley Federation of Teachers (KFT), the local teachers union. He said it was obvious to him that teachers do not feel uplifted by district leadership.
“You can tell right away when you walk into a district what the climate is like,” Wellnitz said. “The problem that you have really is that (staff are) just being oppressed continually where they just want to duck and run into their classrooms and not really be engaged.”
In reading a letter from the KFT, Wellnitz said that more staff are coming forward to share their concerns about district leadership. He added that the staff’s biggest hope is that their concerns are heard and addressed.
In an interview following the June 27 meeting, Smith said that the group that spoke should be thoughtfully responded to by the school administration, but he disputed many of the claims made at the meeting.
After the board came out of closed session, only a fraction of the audience remained.
A few parents that sat in the hallway outside the library played the song “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister while waiting out the last hour of closed session.
The Kingsley board of education’s next regular meeting is on Aug. 8.
