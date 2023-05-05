TRAVERSE CITY — With powder blue latex gloves and extra-large black trash bags, more than two dozen volunteers descended into the area by Division and 14th Streets known as “The Pines,” to pick up trash.
Twice a year — once before the winter and once after the last snow has fallen — the Traverse City Police Department organizes a clean-up.
“The Pines” is where many members of Traverse City’s homeless stay. The overnight emergency shelter, Safe Harbor, operates from the fall through the winter, leaving many people without a place to stay in the spring and summer months.
“Right now, it is being used as shelter by many of our community’s homeless,” TCPD Capt. Matt Richmond said. “Unfortunately with that comes leftover litter, trash and debris that we’re here trying to clean up.”
The goal of the cleanup is to try and clear the trash out of the woods so it doesn’t accumulate, and so other community members can still use the hiking trails out there, he said.
This communitywide effort has been in place for at least the past decade, said Community Engagement Officer for Goodwill Northern Michigan Ryan Hannon.
Hannon said it used to be just law enforcement and folks from Goodwill who took part in this effort, but, in recent years, they’ve begun to welcome volunteers from throughout the area.
On Thursday morning, almost 30 volunteers had gathered just before 9 a.m. to lend a hand alongside Hannon and TCPD officers.
Before they began, the volunteers got a quick introduction to what they would be doing from TCPD’s Community Police Officer Justin Nowland.
“If it’s someone’s campsite, don’t touch it,” he said.
Hannon echoed Nowland’s sentiments and said earlier in the week the Goodwill outreach team came and let people know when the volunteers would be there, and that law enforcement would be present as well.
For Hannon, having a community police officer like Nowland at the event was a sign of how much the situation has changed.
“It’s so nice to hear a police officer say things like that,” he said. “Because, in so many other communities, it’s not been that way.”
The community support around this event is unique and special to Traverse City, Richmond said.
First-time Pines cleanup volunteer Emily Stuhldreher agreed.
“I didn’t have any expectations going into it,” she said. “This is fantastic. I was not expecting this many people.”
Stuhldreher noted that the number of volunteers wasn’t the only take-away she had.
“Most of the trash here is just food packaging, so I think that can tell us something,” she said.
Kathy Malone, who has volunteered with Safe Harbor for the past couple of years, said she showed up for Thursday morning’s cleanup, “because everyone needs to do something, and this is something I can do.”
Later, Malone said a big reason why she volunteers is because of a phrase she overheard once that has stuck with her:
“Kindness isn’t rocket science,” she said. “Anyone can choose to be kind, and you don’t have to wait for someone to show you kindness first.”
