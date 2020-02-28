FIFE LAKE — A Kinde man is accused of choking and punching his girlfriend, according to state troopers.

Jared Cash Butterfield, 25, was arrested Feb. 25 after Michigan State Police troopers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on South Lund Road, according to an MSP statement. 

The Houghton Lake Post troopers said they heard crying and yelling coming from inside the house at 1 a.m. and had to force the door open, the statement reads. 

Butterfield is currently on parole for domestic assault and assault on a police officer. He was taken to the Kalkaska County Jail and arraigned in the 87-B District Court for one count assault by strangulation, a felony punishable by not more than 10 years.

Troopers were assisted by the Kalkaska County sheriff's department, the statement reads. 

