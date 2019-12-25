TRAVERSE CITY — The email, a legal document from the Leelanau County Probate Court, was several pages long.
Kim Hall was trying to read it on her smartphone.
“I was scrolling and scrolling and scrolling, and finally I couldn’t take it anymore, and I went straight to the end. I had to know.”
After six pages of “wherefore” and “order of the Court” and, “Respondent” this, and “Petitioner” that, Hall finally got to the words that made her sit down.
Then, begin to cry.
“For all the above reasons,” the emailed document read, “the Court appoints Kimberly Hall as guardian for Derrick Hall-Fisher.”
She’d won.
Against difficult odds, and after representing herself in a five-hour hearing in which a caseworker from Adult Protective Services, two a professional guardians, an attorney with the Leelanau Prosecutor’s Office and various family members all opposed her, on Dec. 18 Judge Marion Kromkowski made her final ruling.
Hall was granted full guardianship of her stepson.
“It’s the best Christmas present ever, which is saying something because I’m not someone who goes overboard on this holiday,” Hall said, in an interview Monday. “The judge did such a good job and she had a really hard decision to make.”
The ruling came with caveats – Hall must file a quarterly financial accounting, she cannot take her ward outside the county without permission, and must help facilitate visits and phone calls with Derrick’s father (Hall’s ex-husband) Derrick Hall Sr.
Judge Kromkowski declined comment.
Doug Donaldson, chief assistant prosecuting attorney for Leelanau County, said his involvement in the case began when Adult Protective Services asked the prosecutor’s office to step in.
“She obviously sincerely cares for him (Derrick) and my concern was that she would deprive him of contact with his dad and his sister,” Donaldson said.
“Clearly I respect the judge’s ruling. But if six months down the road there’s a situation where either the dad or the sister are not getting their visits, there are methods to address that.”
Hall’s guardianship term is four years – through March 2024—though Donaldson or others could file a modification request at any time if they believe the Judge’s orders weren’t being followed.
Bret Baird, who was appointed guardian ad litem to investigate the case for the court and report back, also declined comment. His communication to the court chided APS for taking a “grand and noble” objective and using it for adverse purposes.
“It has since dissolved to a conflict over the exercise of power and authority by bruised egos, in the process negating/forgetting the best interest of Ward Derrick Ray Hall-Fisher,” Baird wrote.
There is no allowance in probate courts to appoint pro-bono attorneys to represent family members or friends petitioning for guardianship of a loved one.
So Hall took to social media to seek representation and said she spoke with at least a half-dozen local attorneys who all told her she could not win.
Hall chose to represent herself in the eight-month legal battle. That she prevailed against state agencies is highly unusual, said attorney Craig Elhart.
“What she did is extremely difficult,” Elhart said. “The benefit she’s got is that Judge Kromkowski thinks outside the box, which she obviously did here. It is not easy to go up against APS. Once they get their hands on you they don’t let go.”
It was in May that Hall first learned her stepson, who has autism, was in what she described as a “dangerous, difficult circumstance,” as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
She called Adult Protective Services, caseworker Brandi Fitzgibbons asked Hall to house Derrick for a few days, until APS could find him a placement. These efforts by APS “sputtered,” Kromkowski said in her ruling.
Weeks passed. Hall took Derrick to several medical appointments, signed him up for counseling and thought of him as a member of her family.
Hall and her stepson’s father, Derrick Hall Sr., divorced in 2009, the two rarely speak and court documents say Derrick Jr. was removed from his father’s care sometime in 2018.
In June Hall was granted temporary co-guardianship with professional guardian, Jessica Carnes, who controlled Derrick’s social security disability payments.
Then inexplicably on July 25, Fitzgibbons told Hall she was moving Derrick out of her home and into Piper’s Place, an AFC home owned by Valerie Freeman, a friend of Derrick Hall, Sr.
Hall said she was beside herself with worry for Derrick, filed the petition for full guardianship which was opposed by Fitzgibbons who filed a competing petition to have Hall removed from guardianship altogether.
Court-ordered mediation was unsuccessful, and Fitzgibbons, who declined comment, accused Hall of harming Derrick by posting details of his life on social media and questioning her “trustworthiness” to handle her ward’s finances.
Judge Kromkowski disagreed.
“The Court does not begrudge Respondent her constitutional right to free speech and assembly. Taking a stand on issues of importance is a laudable quality, as are efforts to secure representation,” though these actions must be “tempered” with the wisdom not to reveal personal information, the judge said in her ruling.
And just because Hall has limited resources herself, it does not follow that she will not be a good steward of her ward’s.
“I don’t want his money,” Hall said. “I just want him to be loved and secure and happy.”
After APS moved Derrick into Piper’s Place, Hall continued to pick up Derrick every Friday night for a sleepover at her apartment in The Villages, off LaFranier Road. She also took him to most of his medical appointments and often picked him up after school.
Her devotion was not lost on Judge Kromkowski.
“To Ms. Hall’s credit, she has been proactive with Respondent’s medical and educational needs,” and “has shown the most active interest” of anyone in having a relationship with Derrick, she said.
Now that she’s secured guardianship, some might expect that Hall would be busy planning fun excursions with Derrick, like an afternoon movie on a weekend day, or a visit to the Dennos Museum.
For now she has more practical things on her mind.
“I just came from Community Mental Health because I want to get his independent living skills training set up,” she said. “I want him to learn how to write a grocery list, even if it’s just by drawing pictures. I want him to learn how to do things like climb down a ladder if there’s a fire, and how to use a phone to dial 911 in case he ever needs that.”
She does have one fun thing on her to-do list. Sign Derrick up for a dance class.
“He loves to dance,” she said, grinning, “and he’s got some good moves.”
