TRAVERSE CITY — Three places where Kids Creek passes under Traverse City streets need work, and a federal grant aimed at habitat restoration will help.
City commissioners on Tuesday approved a $2,432,496.95 contract with Elmers Crane & Dozer to replace two culverts on Cedar Street and another on Sixth Street. Short spans will replace each.
That contract also includes replacing sanitary and water mains nearby — sewer lines there require frequent fixing, and water mains at 4 to 6 inches in diameter are undersized for modern standards of 8 inches, particularly for firefighting purposes, city Engineer Tim Lodge said.
Soils in the area are marginal for building underground pipes, so the work proved considerably more expensive than anticipated, Lodge said. Requests to both companies that bid on the project — Molon Excavating Inc. was the other, documents show — came up flat.
“Unfortunately we were not able to find the magic bullet to help reduce the cost,” he said, adding he still believes it’s still a good investment of utility funds.
Plus, it helps The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay move forward a years-long effort to get Kids Creek off the state’s impaired waters list, city manager Marty Colburn said.
The little creek has been the focus of lots of restoration work led by the water quality-focused nonprofit.
This time, the organization will administer a $1,488,717 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Habitat Restoration program, Lodge said.
“This is an exciting time, we’ve been working on this for a number of years and we’re fortunate the funding source is an unusual funding source to handle infrastructure,” he said. “It typically goes towards habitat-related goals.”
The current culverts are too small and pose barriers to movement through the stream’s aquatic habitat, Lodge said.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he was initially wary of spending $949,000 in city money on the project, but he was much less concerned after Lodge and city Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger told him that replacing utilities in the area was a high priority.
Work should begin in late April or early May, and will be split up in several stages to ensure residents on the affected stretches can reach their driveways, Lodge said. That’ll make for a lengthier project and he expects contractors will carry on through much of the summer.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter said she supports the project and hopes businesses and residents affected by the roadwork get plenty of advance notice.
Two more Kids Creek crossings farther upstream, one along an old railroad grade between Grand Traverse Commons and Division Street and another on a nearby abandoned street grade, are set for replacing as well through two separate projects, Lodge previously said.
