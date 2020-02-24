KINGSLEY — Five people, including four children, were taken to hospitals after a two-vehicle crash Friday night.
One child, a 7-year-old girl, was airlifted to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Oosse said.
The other kids — a 7-year-old boy, 1-year-old girl and 15-year-old Buckley girl — were taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City in an ambulance with unknown injuries, Oosse said. A 25-year-old Mesick female also was taken in an ambulance to Munson, he said.
The three younger children were in a Kia Optima driven by the Mesick woman, but their relationships are unknown, Oosse said.
The current conditions of all five all are unknown, Oosse said Monday morning.
The crash happened around 10:31 p.m. Friday on M-37 about a quarter-mile north of Harrand Road in Mayfield Township, Oosse said. Drugs and alcohol are not thought to be involved, he said.
A 16-year-old Traverse City boy — who was not injured — was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck southbound on M-37 with the 15-year-old as a passenger, Oosse said. The 16-year-old lost control and crossed the centerline, he said.
The truck’s passenger side was t-boned by the Kia Optima as it traveled northbound on M-37, Oosse said.
“There was a heavy crosswind which iced the road over in that area,” Oosse said.
“We always assume someone’s going too fast for conditions, that’s why they lose control,” he said when asked if weather played a factor. “I would say icy conditions probably didn’t help.”
The case has been turned over to the Grand Traverse County prosecutor for review, Oosse said. The prosecutor will determine if any charges will be filed, he said.
