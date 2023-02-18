BELLAIRE — Five men accused in Antrim County of participating in a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor will be tried together and state prosecutors will be allowed to use statements made by unindicted co-conspirators.
These are among the pre-trial issues decided in recent days by 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer, who has so far been presiding over hearings and filings in the criminal case which has slowly making its way through the court.
Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor and twin brothers Michael Null and William Null, all of Michigan, are charged with one count each of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Brian Higgins, a resident of Wisconsin, is charged with one count of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism.
The men pleaded not guilty or stood mute when a district court judge in December bound the case over for trial following a lengthy preliminary hearing in Traverse City last summer.
Elsenheimer, in a Jan. 23 hearing, stated he anticipated future filings and would decide on motions as they were filed, either by reviewing briefs from attorneys or scheduling oral arguments.
At least two defense attorneys — Thomas Siver for Michael Null and Damian Nunzio for William Null — previously objected to joining their clients’ cases with others into a single trial, records show.
No oral arguments were heard on these objections, however, and another defense attorney, Michael Naughton who represents Higgins, is asking the court to reconsider.
Naughton, in court filings, seeks to vacate the court’s orders on consolidation and use of co-conspirator statements, because of what he called a timing error by the court.
Naughton states, in court filings, he was not provided the standard amount of time to respond, which prejudiced his client.
“These motions are contested motions as they pertain to matters involving the trial rights of the Defendants as well as the People seeking the admissibility of hearsay,” Naughton states. “No notice of hearing was attached to the motion and, further, this Honorable Court did not set a motion date.”
Hearsay — unsubstantiated statements from others — is generally not allowed to be used in court as evidence; the state previously argued co-conspirator statements were not disallowed hearsay.
The court also has yet to rule on the state’s request for a protective order, which, if granted, would bar public disclosure of discovery evidence.
The state’s lead prosecutor, William Rollstin, on Jan. 25, sought the protective order two days after telling Elsenheimer, during a remote hearing, he had no objections to the case file being open for public access.
Attorney William Barnett, who represents Molitor, filed an objection to the protective order, as did a freelance videographer, Eric Vandussen.
Vandussen, who has said he is planning to make a film about extremism in Michigan, is not an attorney and filed the objection on his own behalf.
Molitor, in court documents, objected to what he called a false assertion, by the state, that he and the other defendants are members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a Michigan-based militia group.
A press release was issued Dec. 22 by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, under the headline, “Wolverine Watchmen Bound Over in Antrim County.” A related press release, issued Friday, announced the consolidation and linked to the Dec. 22 release.
During the preliminary hearing, held in 86th District Court in August, FBI Agent Henrik Impola, a state witness, was questioned about this issue in open court and said the men were not members of the militia group.
Molitor, in court documents, also objected to any suppression of his First Amendment rights in any protective order.
Vandussen, in his objection, outlined the “tremendous” public interest in the proceedings, referenced the AG press release and called the state’s motion vague, overbroad and a restriction of his First Amendment right to gather news.
The next scheduled action is a hearing March 13, when the court is scheduled to address a habeas corpus writ, which the state has said pertains to utilizing Kaleb Franks as an in-custody witness.
If a writ of habeas corpus, latin words meaning “produce the body,” were granted by the court, Franks could be brought to Antrim County to testify.
Not specified is whether Franks would testify for the state or for the defense.
Franks, who previously acknowledged membership in the Wolverine Watchman, last year pleaded guilty in federal court, testified for the prosecution and in October was sentenced to four years in prison.
Franks was among six men charged in federal court with conspiracy and other crimes related to the kidnapping plot. Three defendants were tried last year in Jackson County, also on related charges.
