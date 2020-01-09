TRAVERSE CITY — A shooting in a wooded area near Keystone Road that sent one man to the hospital will yield no charges.
The announcement came Thursday morning to end a review of the case by Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Dec. 26, when Milan Berry, described as “agitated and highly intoxicated” trekked through the forests near Keystone Road toward a tent occupied by 50-year-old Joseph Kacin III, according to a complaint disposition form. He was flanked by another individual, not fully named in the report.
Berry laid siege to the tent, rousing Kacin, who ordered Berry to leave and threatened to call police. Berry continued his efforts and Kacin fired a dry shot — without any ammunition in his gun — as a second warning, according to records.
Berry continued toward the tent and then collapsed onto it, spurring Kasin to fire another unsuccessful warning shot, and then, when that did little to deter the invader, he fired a live round, according to investigators' records. It struck Berry in the torso, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
The written disposition determines Kacin, who has back issues and would have struggled to otherwise defend himself, was acting in self defense, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Brian Giddis.
Prosecutors also declined to charge Berry in relation to the late December incident.
Responders took the injured 41-year-old Berry to Munson Medical Center, where he remained as of last week. Giddis had no update on the man’s condition Thursday, but the Record-Eagle previously reported that Berry was recovering from surgery and expected to spend several more days in the hospital.
