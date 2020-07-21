TRAVERSE CITY — Sidewalks are coming to Kelley Street in Traverse City, a project that some affected residents oppose.
Elmer's Crane and Dozer, Machin Engineering and Bella Concrete Construction started installing new walkways Friday, according to a release from Traverse City.
They'll install them along Kelley Street's south side between Barlow and Grant streets, the north and south sides between Bates and Rose streets, and the south and west sides between Rose and Fern streets, according to the release.
Work is expected to wrap by Aug. 7, and crews will close affected street segments as they work, according to the release.
It's part of Traverse City's three-year, $3.1 million push to fill in gaps in the city's sidewalk network, as previously reported. Some Kelley Street residents welcome the new walkways while others are opposed or think they're unnecessary.
