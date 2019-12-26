TRAVERSE CITY — Keeping up with Bob and Pat Lewallen may be less like a dash and more like a marathon.
During busy teaching careers they both found time to coach, build parade floats and staff an after school club for teen students.
Now that they’ve retired Bob, 74, and Pat, 73, have even more time to volunteer at their church’s food pantry, raise money for scholarships and fix leaky faucets for those who can’t pay a plumber.
“Part of it is her,” Bob jokes, pointing to Pat. “She doesn’t like to sit still and I get dragged along.”
For Pat, who helped found the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center, it’s a way to show some gratitude.
“I really love this community,” Pat said. “It’s such a home and you want to give back. It’s not just a place on the map.”
Bob and Pat are both retired from the Traverse City Area Public Schools. They have been married for 51 years, having met as students at Olivet College. He was the captain of the football team. She was a cheerleader. They were both on the student council.
Bob was recruited in 1967 to teach at Central High School during a teacher shortage. He taught math for most of his 35 years there.
He volunteered for 20 years with Bo-Gi, a local boys and girls after school club that also held dances every Friday and Saturday. He coached football, worked the press box — something he still does — and hosted healthy pre-game meals for his players.
“It was a way to make sure the kids didn’t go off with the girls and eat French fries,” Bob said.
He also supplied the team with ice cream after a hot practice.
Pat taught sixth grade at Long Lake Elementary School before moving to Traverse City Junior High to teach physical education and health and coach cheerleading.
“You needed that after-school fun time with kids,” Pat said. “We both thrived on those after-school activities.”
Pat was assistant principal and principal of the junior high before taking a job as a central office administrator.
She was not retired long before she began to volunteer with the Tri County Coalition for Prevention of Child Abuse & Neglect. She and others soon saw a need for children who had been harmed and created the Children’s Advocacy Center.
She was paid $100 a year to be executive director of the fledgling organization. She wrote grants — something she had done as a school administrator — appointed a board and secured a spot for the center in donated office space in downtown Traverse City, which Bob helped remodel.
Bob still works part-time as a builder and remodeler, though a lot of his work is fixing things for those who can’t afford it. That might be hooking up a TV for someone or building a wheelchair ramp for the son of a fellow teacher who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
“There’s a need out there for odds and ends,” said Bob, who might get paid for his good deeds with a cookie, a hug or a kiss on the cheek.
“It is a good feeling. There’s only so much TV you can watch.”
The couple is active at their church, Christ Church of Traverse City, where they volunteer with the food pantry and a weekly community meal. They are also in charge of the Sunday snacks at the church.
“Bob makes the world’s best chocolate cookies,” Pat said.
They volunteer at the State and Bijou theaters and are active in MEA Retired, where they raise money for scholarships by hosting homes during the Home Builders Association Parade of Homes.
Both Bob and Pat were the first in their families to go to college. They were both given scholarships to help pay their way and know how important they are.
“It was always expected that we would go to college and that our generation would do better than the last,” Pat said.
Visitors to the Lewallen home are met by their two rescue dogs, Calli and Sadie.
“I guess there’s a little bit of the rescue nature to me and Bob,” Pat said. “Rescue dogs — rescue kids.”
Bob said he he doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon, despite the knee replacement surgery he recently had.
“I know I fill a void,” he said.
Pat agrees.
“Life’s just better when you’re involved,” she said.
