TRAVERSE CITY — Links in the local food supply chain strained by coronavirus-related restrictions are the target of a relief fund established by Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities.
On the chain’s back-end are farmers facing the loss or reduction of markets critical to the sale of their products, such as restaurants, schools and farmers markets. On the front-end are food pantries working to keep shelves full while anticipating — or already experiencing — a surge in requests for service.
Groundwork on April 7 launched a fundraiser for the Local Food Relief Fund with the intention of all donations going toward stocking food pantries with product purchased directly from local farmers, said Meghan McDermott, Groundwork’s director of programs.
“We (Groundwork staff) thought, ‘How can we best support this? Well let’s connect the dots. Let’s work with two key stakeholder groups where we see both of their challenges and try to hit right in the middle and make sure that there is mutual benefit here,’” she said.
Groundwork is partnering with the Northwest Food Coalition, the Manna Food Project and Food Rescue to supply pantries and transport the food, McDermott said.
The fund’s initial goal was $30,000, but they stretched it to $50,000 after meeting the original in less than 48 hours, McDermott said.
By Friday evening, $46,100 — or 92 percent of the goal — was raised by 225 donors, according to the fundraising website. On Monday afternoon, a total of $62,551 was raised by 306 donors, according to the website. The goal had again been raised, this time to $100,000, with "generous donors" are matching up to $25,000.
About 96 percent of the money will go toward buying the food and the remaining 4 percent toward its transportation, McDermott said. Groundwork isn’t keeping any of the money for overhead and the plan is to end fundraising Tuesday, she said.
Pantries reported seeing a three- and four-fold increase in the number of people seeking service during the height of the Great Recession, McDermott said. Most in the area haven’t yet seen a surge, but are expecting to, she said.
There were 384,844 unemployment claims filed between March 29 to April 4, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. That’s five times more than the week with the highest number of claims during the Great Recession — about 77,000 sometime in January 2009.
Dave Kroon, coordinator for Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Ellsworth, said they’ve actually had a decrease in the number of visitors since around the time school close mid-March. But they don’t expect that to last, he said.
Normally, the pantry serves about 600 families per month, Kroon said. They expect that number to increase 10- to 20 percent close to the start of May, he said.
“We’re not asking the farmers to donate these things,” McDermott said. “We’re saying, ‘We understand that farmers are business people. They need to survive this economic upheaval just like everyone else and so we want to make sure that, through this fund, we can pay our farmers a fair price for their produce and keep our pantries supplied.’”
Agriculture already is one of the most difficult industries when it comes to cash-flow, said Nic Welty, owner of 9 Bean Rows. Money associated with supplies and labor is spent long before farms begin to turn a profit, he said.
The Suttons Bay farm is taking a hit of about $6,000 per week between lost farmers market sales and the transition to curbside service for the 9 Bean Rows bakery, Welty said. The farm sells produce at The Village at Grand Traverse Commons Indoor Farmers Market in the winter, according to its website.
“The good news is, people are still eating and looking for things that don’t have to be transported (far), since the supply chain is impacted,” Welty said. “It’s really made the value of local redundancies very real in this case.”
