TRAVERSE CITY — A kayak livery’s request to use the Boardman Valley Nature Preserve as the end point for its trips has Garfield Township leaders looking for alternatives.
Township trustees at their meeting Tuesday agreed they want to consider using as-yet undeveloped parkland on the Boardman River’s east bank as a kayak take-out. That would let The River Outfitters end its guided trips there instead of the take-out near Grand Traverse Bay YMCA on the river’s west edge, and trustees want the township parks and recreation Commission to consider the idea.
Tours would start at Jack’s Landing off Cass Road, township Supervisor Chuck Korn said. The company’s sought permission from Grand Traverse County to use the launch.
A message left for The River Outfitters wasn’t returned Tuesday. Documents show it would regulate the size and timing of tours, which would be open to people with physical disabilities. Drugs and alcohol would be banned.
The request prompted several concerns from township trustees and their parks and recreation commission that debated it before them. There’s already plenty traffic on the driveway that connects both the YMCA and the township park there, Korn said, and a vehicle pulling a trailer loaded with kayaks could make it worse.
Trustee Denise Schmuckal agreed.
“If you’re having the camps, you’re having pickleball and then we have kayaks on top of it, that road is going to get pretty beat, and then where are people going to park? This is just going to be a drop-off site, I understand that, but I am looking at the wear and tear on the road,” she said.
Trustee Molly Agostinelli wants the township’s parks and recreation commission to weigh a policy for letting for-profit businesses work in township parks. She cited past issues with a for-profit at Silver Lake park and wanted to avoid future issues.
A crude path on the unused parkland could be turned into a driveway, Korn said. Adding a kayak launch there also could discourage homeless people from building camps on the land, he added.
The alternate site could come with its own issues. Trustee Jeane Blood Law said its driveway onto South Airport Road could create safety problems that need to be examined.
Plus, other kayak rental businesses could seek to use the launch, and the township would need to manage the demand, township Parks Steward Derek Morton said.
“If we go down that path, I think we need to have those commercial entities know that we’re going to try to limit how many people are in and out of there on a daily basis,” he said.
It’s possible the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers might not permit another kayak launch with another so close by, said Steve Largent, Grand Traverse Conservation District conservation team coordinator.
Largent, who spoke before Tuesday’s meeting and didn’t participate, said any business looking to launch kayaks upriver would need permission for a take-out spot. Higher waters and sediment have made paddling through culverts underneath South Airport Drive impossible.
That’s how The River Outfitters’ paddlers used to get back to Medalie Park, Largent said. The company used to launch kayaks at Sabin Dam, since demolished.
Grand Traverse Conservation District manages the Boardman Valley Nature Preserve for Garfield Township, Largent said. He didn’t want to get into the debate of where commercial liveries should put in or take out their kayaks — that’s up to the township, he said.
But Largent does think allowing commercial paddling operations can be done right. There are ecological concerns, like keeping as much woody debris along the river as possible, and not treading on healing riverbanks that formerly were underwater before the Boardman and Sabin dams were removed.
Kayak launch owners have to handle demand as well, Largent said.
“There has to be management, you can’t just have unregulated commercial use, otherwise the river would be just used to death,” he said.
Both issues of potential overuse and fragile riverbanks prompted Traverse City to put a moratorium on commercial use at Brown Bridge Quiet Area, as previously reported. That move in 2017 stymied a business owner’s plans to run tubing trips there.
Largent said that moratorium since has been cemented through park use rules that East Bay Township enforces in partnership with Traverse City — the massive city park is inside township limits. Those rules only allow commercial use via one-day permits.
