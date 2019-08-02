TRAVERSE CITY — All who entered the State Theatre on Thursday for Kathy Griffin’s documentary walked over a carpet that read “All who enter here believe in Free Speech.”
That theme continued throughout the evening.
“Kathy Griffin: One Hell of a Story” details her journey after she posed in a picture holding a ketchup-covered Donald Trump mask — styled to look like his severed head — went viral in May 2017.
She was forced to cancel her upcoming tour and retreat into hiding.
The 58-year-old comedian said that it took her a long time to laugh about everything that happened to her. The United States Secret Service opened an investigation against her which lasted two months and considered charging her with conspiracy to assassinate the President of the United States.
“Never in the history of this great country has the President of the United States used his full power of the Oval Office and Department of Justice to decimate a private citizen much less a standup comedian, to make her unemployable and uninsurable,” Griffin said in an interview. “I knew this was a story that had to be told and as I’ve done my entire career, I told myself ‘OK Kathy, funny first, funny first, funny first’.”
The remaining 50 minutes of the film are a stand-up show she did on her North American tour and she recounts the stories that came out of her predicament, plus her feelings on free speech.
“I really do believe, if this can happen to me, it can happen to you,” she said in the film. “And I am not going to let what happened to me, happen to anyone else. Not in entertainment, not in politics, not anywhere. Not on my watch, no way.”
Griffin said she has been using the First Amendment as her commodity for decades and is now using it to raise awareness.
“It’s appropriate in these times for comedians to shine a light on things that people don’t necessarily want to look at,” she said.
Empire resident, Karen Baja said she attended Thursday night’s screening to show her support and admiration of Griffin.
“I feel that the treatment she got, even if I might not have liked what she did, was horrible and I will fight for her right to do it. I think the backlash was totally inappropriate,” Baja said. “As a comedian, so many of them are trying to tell the truth and entertain us and try to make this crazy world a little more bearable.”
After the conclusion of the film, Michael Moore hosted Griffin on stage for a Q&A that focused on their shared experiences with controversy and the 2020 presidential elections.
“I don’t know why there aren’t more people that are understanding that they have to take action whether they’re comfortable or not,” Griffin said. “I understand that people feel like they don’t have time and they’re worried about the problems right in front of them, but I would argue that you don’t have time to not be engaged. How do we say to everybody that this one’s different?”
Griffin said that she sees her job as a comedian as being the truth-teller and that comedian’s role in politics is more important than ever.
“I will always put funny first and want the audience to laugh more than anything, but I have also become more fearless because I believe there’s so many folks that are in actual danger,” she said. “If I can bring some people to a theater and make them laugh but also drop a little knowledge, then I have done my part in making our society a little better.”
