MAPLE CITY — A Kasson Township resident wants to hold an Enduro motorcycle race on his 300-acre property, saying the event is family-oriented, with people from 4 to 80 years old participating.
James Schettek, whose family has lived on farmland in the township for five generations, is seeking a special use permit from the Kasson Township Planning Commission to hold the Michigan Sprint Enduro on May 28.
Schettek said there are no groomed trails or racetrack and no earthwork or tree removal will be done to create the course.
Instead, riders test their endurance as they handle the natural contours of the land. There are no stands, he said, because the sport is for riders — not spectators.
And the race area is in the interior of the 300 acres, he said.
“We don’t see there being an issue with this,” Schettek said. “If I wanted to I could invite many of our friends over and do this daily.”
An April 17 public hearing had nearly 50 people speaking out, with those opposed to the event outnumbering those who support it, according to meeting minutes.
Tim Cypher, township zoning administrator, said he also has received dozens more letters that will be made a part of the public record for a special meeting set for 7 p.m. May 8, when the planning commission will begin reviewing findings of fact on the application.
Commission Chairman Jerry Roush has recused himself from the process because he is Schettek’s cousin.
Those who don’t want the Enduro race to take place in the township have said it will be too noisy, it’s bad for the environment, it will affect property values and will affect protected species in a wetland across the road. One woman owns an organic farm bordering the Schettek property and will lose her certification if contaminants get on her crops.
Another said the race is a paid commercial enterprise. Schettek has said that, if the permit is issued, he will apply to for 501©(3) nonprofit status, with any proceeds to be donated to veterans’ organizations.
Christine Hauke lives about a half-mile from the property, on Bright Lake. Part of the motorcycle course is on the edge of the opposite side of the lake, she said.
No motors are allowed on the lake, which is near a nesting area for loons and eagles.
“It’s a noise issue, it’s a pollution issue, but mostly it’s a land-use issue,” Hauke said.
There will be exhaust and clouds of dust. Ground also has been cleared for a campground, although Schettek doesn’t have a permit for it, Hauke said.
According to information submitted with the permit application, all parking will be on the property and there will be space for primitive camping. There will also be portable outhouses.
The property is located at Kasson and Bright roads in the southeast corner of Leelanau County. It is zoned forested.
According to the township zoning ordinance, uses that are not specified in the ordinance may be considered by the planning commission – as long as they meet conditions and the spirit and intent of the ordinance.
About 150 to 300 people, including riders, are expected to attend the event, according to the application. Everyone who comes through the gate will have to sign a waiver form, since they are attending a potentially dangerous event. An insurance policy has already been obtained.
Schettek and his son Tyler, 17, travel around the state to participate in racing events. The events are attended by three and four generations of family, he said, and it gets kids away from their phones.
“I saw this as a good opportunity to bring something we like to do that’s recreational to the area,” Schettek said. “There’s no place for people to ride. When we were young, we criss-crossed the farms. Now people have moved in and closed the gates.”
If this event is successful, Schettek said he would like to do more.
People will start to arrive Friday to camp for the weekend and, while some may walk or bike the course, no motorcycles will be ridden on Friday or Saturday, according to the application.
The race will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
All racing occurs on a closed course on private property, with no riding on the roads permitted, the application states.
Motorcycles must be below 96 decibels; some of those who spoke in support of Schettek said the cycles are quieter than leaf blowers.
