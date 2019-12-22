The Associated PressFrom Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — A Kalkaska woman now awaits a trial date for felony embezzlement.
Cynthia Kay Riddle, 42, faces two counts —felony embezzlement of more than $100,000 and felony embezzlement by an agent of $1,000 to $20,000.
Riddle pleaded not guilty in 86th District Court, waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Grand Traverse County’s 13th Circuit Court. No trial date has yet been scheduled.
Riddle’s first charge could net her up to 20 years behind bars and hefty fines, if convicted.
The second charge carries a possible maximum 5-year prison sentence with a conviction.
Riddle is charged as a second-time habitual offender, court records show, which increases those sentencing ceilings further.
That classification stems from a previous conviction of attempted embezzlement in Kalkaska County’s 46th Circuit Court.
Court records accuse Riddle of taking large sums of money for years as an employee of Boarders Inn & Suites between 2013 and 2016.
A subsequent investigation was handled by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department, and the Grand Traverse County prosecutor authorized charges on Nov. 22.
