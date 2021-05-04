KALKASKA — An early childhood education center is coming to the Kalkaska Public Schools district after voters overwhelmingly approved a $16.85 million bond proposal.
Unofficial results show the bond was approved on a vote of 1,172 to 675.
"This is a big win for Kalkaska Public Schools and for early childhood education," said Superintendent Terry Starr.
This is the district's first request for the tax proposal and Starr said he is not surprised that it passed.
"It just seemed to make sense to people that it was not going to be a tax increase and that it will benefit our smallest children," Starr said.
Kalkaska is one of just a few districts in northern Michigan that have opted to dedicate an entire building to early childhood education. The district has 1,350 K-12 students, with 60 percent to 65 percent of them qualifying for free or reduced meals.
"That tells us that whatever we can do to get our kids off to the best educational start possible is really important," Starr said.
The new center and upgrades are part of a five-year strategic plan for the district that included asking taxpayers to approve the bond.
Property owners will continue to pay the current tax levy of 3.72 mills; in six years that rate will drop to 3.1 mills.
If the proposal had been turned down, the tax levy would have decreased to 2.72 mills, as the district on May 1 was to make the final payment on a 30-year bond.
Also included in the proposal is money for more classrooms, a larger cafeteria and a gymnasium at Birch Street Elementary School; expanded middle school band facilities; a new boiler and playground equipment at Rapid City Elementary; upgraded technology, furniture and infrastructure at the high school; and lighting, sidewalk, parking lot and fencing upgrades district-wide.
The new early childhood center will be located in the renovated Cherry Street Elementary — the oldest building in the district — and will house Head Start and the Great Start Readiness Program, both of which are free to low-income families. Also offered will be tuition-based early childhood programs.
Construction on the new center and upgrades are expected to start in summer 2022, Starr said.
