KALKASKA — Kalkaska Township officials want to build a new $6 million park on the west side of town to improve recreational options for the community.
The park plan calls for new fairgrounds, an indoor recreation center, concert pavilion, along with multiple soccer fields and more than a half-dozen baseball and softball diamonds. Designs even call for a fishing pond and hiking trails on the proposed 160-acre site at the Smith Lake and Island Lake roads intersection.
The facility could become a new hub for Kalkaska’s community events, organizers said.
“As this gets built out, people are going to find more uses for it,” said John Rogers, at-large member of the township’s community park work group.
Park work group members suggested a number of community events could relocate to the new park and take advantage of upgraded facilities. Examples include the Kalkaska County Fair, National Trout Festival, Kalkaska Winterfest and the Iceman Cometh race.
“I think we should have done it a long time ago,” said Diana Needham, work group member and National Trout Festival organizer. “We’re doing this because there is no room to grow.”
Adequate parking and event space are continual problems at the existing fairgrounds, she said.
Township officials hosted a public forum on Wednesday to discuss the park plans with the public. Several people showed up during the first hour of the 3-hour event.
Kristie Swikowski of Kalkaska attended the forum with one of her two sons, both who play sports. She said her family is excited for the possibility of the new park.
“We’ve been going to Traverse City for soccer. Having a facility like that here in town would be amazing,” she said.
But the proposal doesn’t come without controversy.
The work group began their efforts two years ago when local youth sports groups had issues with field use agreements with the county, which runs athletic fields at the existing fairgrounds near the Kaliseum pool and ice rink facility. Youth soccer players even began to use fields in Rapid City.
Since then, the youth sports programs have grown and are running out of space, park proponents say. Little League baseball is capped at 425 players and some have had to be turned away, Rogers said.
Others argue the new park proposal isn’t needed as much as improved working relationships among all user groups and local officials.
Mike Winter, township supervisor, said the proposed park would provide much-needed athletic fields for the popular youth soccer and baseball programs. It’s about offering more options, not different ones, he said.
“We’re not trying to take away anything, but add to what’s available,” Winter said.
At least one Kalkaska County commissioner didn’t swallow that argument.
“I think we have a fine facility right here,” said commissioner Patty Cox while at the county complex. “We have plenty of space and there needs to be more cooperation.”
Cox’s district includes a portion of Kalkaska Township.
Other county commissioners said they weren’t opposed to the township’s new park plans.
“I support the effort if that’s the way they want to go,” said Kohn Fisher, Kalkaska County Board chairman.
Commissioner Leigh Ngirarsaol said the existing fairgrounds and associated livestock buildings could use improvements.
Perhaps the space could be re-purposed for other community uses if the fairgrounds do relocate, she said.
Needham said the township’s proposed park would be on state land available for community use through a public use deed from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The township would then apply for Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grants to help pay for the park’s construction, she said.
The township received a $10,000 grant from Rotary Charities of Traverse City to develop the park plans.
“It’s called a seed grant,” said Becky Ewing, Rotary’s executive director. “Our board is committed to helping communities come together and help decide what is important and what assets they want to develop to offer more broadly to their population.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.