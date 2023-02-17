Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 35 kts from the southwest and highest waves around 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Huron, Lake Michigan and Lake Superior. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&