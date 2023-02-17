KALKASKA — The Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office warned residents about a new scam that's plaguing their county in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon.
Sheriff's office officials said people posing as "federal tax authorities," have been mailing out letters demanding payback for fake "tax debt."
The letter's header reads, "final demand for payment," and threatens its reader that unless they pay up, they will have to "commence enforcement action," which could "include levying your property within 15 days after the due date."
The sheriff's office advised community members to "not contact the number listed in the letter," as a way to steer clear of the alleged scammers.
The case is still currently under investigation.
