KALKASKA — A disabled military veteran was rescued from his car after spending two days stuck at the base of a hill, the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
On Feb. 18 at about 10:36 p.m., Kalkaska County dispatchers said they received a call reporting a disabled military veteran missing in his silver Toyota van.
Sheriff’s officials said the man had his cellphone on him at the time, and was able to provide dispatchers his location coordinates.
Sgt. Paul Belanger drove to the area of Moorestown Road and Six Point Road in Garfield Township in Kalkaska County, where the man said he was, a sheriff’s office release states.
At first, Belanger could not find him, so he searched on foot and found the disabled veteran asleep in his van at the base of a hill in a swamp.
The man told Belanger that he was following his GPS when his van got stuck and had been trying to get passing snowmobilers’ attention for two days without success.
He was medically checked out by Kalkaska EMS, and transported by them to a local hotel, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.
The sheriff’s department was also assisted on the scene by the Garfield Fire Department.
