KALKASKA — Village officials applied for a $8.7 million federal transportation grant in an attempt to land a large rail yard and any accompanying jobs and economic development.
And that wouldn’t be all. Not by a mile, or many miles in this case.
The grant proposal submitted to the U.S. Department of Transportation would pay for the creation of a sort of master plan for a host of infrastructure improvements, an effort dubbed the Michigan Intermodal Transportation & Tourism Infrastructure Network. The plan would encompass freight and passenger rail from downstate, shipping on the Great Lakes, passenger busing, recreational trails and even an energy transportation alternative to the controversial Line 5 pipeline beneath the Straits of Mackinac.
That’s a lot of miles and a host of modes of transport.
“The whole plan is designed to allow connected communities to build plans off of others,” said Harley Wales, Kalkaska village president.
“It’s kind of a master plan for economic growth for all of northern Michigan,” he said.
The plan would call for a truck-to-train transfer yard in the Kalkaska area, along with an extended route to take freight further north to a possible new shipping yard in Sault Ste. Marie to transfer products onto ships navigating the Great Lakes.
Wales said it makes strategic geographic sense to anchor the plan in Kalkaska.
“We’re kind of in the heart of the mitten,” he said.
The plan would also call for the development of storage tanks near St. Ignace in the Upper Peninsula, where natural gas and other petrochemical resources could be trucked and then stored in the event that Line 5 is shut down.
There’s also the passenger rail concept that’s long been discussed for northern Michigan. This could be a chance to make use of existing state rail lines to develop that passenger connection to southeast Michigan, said Michael Jantz, business development manager for architectural and infrastructure design firm C2AE.
He said the first parts of the plan likely to take shape would be the rail yard in Kalkaska and the shipping component in the Soo.
“Money ultimately generated from usage of those facilities will help pay for other aspects: passenger rail, passenger buses and recreation trails,” Jantz said.
“The infrastructure we are talking about with the project will attract businesses with high-paying jobs,” he said.
Wales said the village received supportive letters to submit with its grant application from across the political spectrum: Republicans Jack Bergman, 1st District U.S. congressman, Wayne Schmidt, 37th District state senator, and Lee Chatfield, speaker of the state House are supportive of the grant application, as is Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters. Nearby villages and economic development groups also joined the bandwagon.
“We strongly believe that this grant, through updating Kalkaska’s infrastructure, will support the growth of healthy, resilient, thriving economies not only in Kalkaska, but throughout our entire region,” said David Mengebier, president and chief executive officer for the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation.
This sort of project could make lasting impacts for generations to come, he said.
Jantz said the village’s grant application has a few things going for it, as well. It would be for intermodal transportation in a rural area that is considered economically depressed, he said.
“It ticks a lot of boxes,” Jantz said. “And with the regional support, I think there’s a strong chance of receiving the grant money.”
Those awarded grants in this year’s cycle of the federal Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grants program will be announced Sept. 15.
The grant would provide complete funding without a matching portion required, if approved by federal officials.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao recently said BUILD grants are intended to upgrade infrastructure across America, making transportation systems safer and more efficient.
