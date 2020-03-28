KALKASKA — An online-only special meeting offered another verdict for Terry Starr — he won’t be reinstated as Kalkaska Public Schools superintendent.
At least, for now.
The decision came Wednesday evening in a 4-3 vote of school board members.
According to a release, hesitance was largely spurred by the looming COVID-19 pandemic, and some board members expressed concern about changing leadership in the midst of the state of emergency. They also voiced worries that opportunities to transition back into the school’s leadership role would be “very limited.”
The coronavirus’ spread has left all Michigan schools closed and many uncertain about the school year’s future.
The school board delayed a previous vote on the matter, citing COVID-19 concerns and state and national orders to cancel meetings and limit gatherings. The special meeting took place at the request of three board members.
Starr was placed on administrative leave in April 2019, shortly after his arrest.
He was suspended without pay in June while awaiting trial on three felony charges related to accusations he sent a batch of anonymous letters to Elk Rapids Public Schools officials and the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District in January 2018 falsely accusing Elk Rapids High School Principal Mike Travis of groping a student during a cheerleading move at a 2012 pep rally. The board put Starr back on paid leave in January after the charges were reduced to misdemeanors.
A jury found Starr not guilty on all three counts earlier this month.
“I just want to get back to work with Kalkaska kids, teachers and families,” said Starr, who anticipates this won’t be the board’s last review of the matter. “That’s my story and I’m sticking to it, I just want to get back to work.”
Board members largely declined comment.
Board Member John Rogers on Friday referred questions to Board President Rachael Birgy.
“I will just say that the board voted down the motion, that’s really my statement,” said Rogers, who added that he was one of three who voted to reinstate Starr. “I have to support the board’s wishes.”
Board member Wendy Watson declined to discuss the matter and refused to share how she voted on Starr’s reinstatement. Instead, she suggested calling the school’s central office for meeting records.
“Well, you know, it doesn’t matter how the individual votes, it matters how the board voted,” she said Friday.
Birgy said herself, Regan Foerster, Richard Hodgman and Mary Scobey made up the “no” votes.
Rogers isn’t sure if, or when, the board might reconsider Starr’s reinstatement.
“With all that’s going on, we don’t even have another meeting scheduled,” Rogers said.
For now, Starr remains on paid administrative leave with the district, and Lee Sandy will continue to serve as Kalkaska’s superintendent.
