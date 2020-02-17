KALKASKA — A major park project in the heart of Kalkaska is expected to be fast-tracked this year.
And it may all start relatively soon.
“They may be moving snow and using ground warmers,” said Harley Wales, village president.
Village officials learned two months ago they received a $3.47 million-dollar federal grant from the Community Development Block Grant program to transform a largely vacant tract of land into a new park with public amenities called Railroad Square. The hope is to entice more residents and visitors alike to stop and spend time in town.
“I think it’s going to bring more people downtown,” said Diana Needham, village trustee.
Railroad Square plans call for a renovated farmers market home and information center topped with a clock tower; a covered event space with a commercial kitchen and public bathrooms; an upgraded food truck area; an exterior improvement to the historic railroad depot building; and increased downtown parking.
Larry Fox, project manager with Gaylord-based architecture and engineering firm C2AE, said the faster construction timeline will allow labor costs to drop for the village and the contractors will be available for other work next year.
The contractors are Grand Traverse Construction of Traverse City for the park project, while CJ’s Excavating of Cadillac will complete the Maple Street improvements that are planned to extend north to Chalker Park at Laurel Street.
The weekly farmer’s market will be relocated to the parking lot north of the historic railroad depot during this year’s construction. The market typically happens between 2 and 6 p.m. Tuesdays from mid-May through late September.
Wales said the couple of food trucks that have been on the north side of the vacant property during recent summers will find their own locations in town this year, or spend the season at area festivals.
“We will regroup with them in 2021,” he said.
Trustee D. Allen White said there won’t be a street festival this year in Kalkaska because of the construction, and the weekly drive-in movie program with the inflatable screen will be relocated — perhaps to the Kaliseum or local middle school.
Despite all the switcheroos, White said the faster-paced work schedule is preferable.
“It definitely beats having the facility down for two summers,” he said.
A 10 percent local match is required for the multimillion-dollar CDBG grant which has already been set aside — $390,000 between village government and Downtown Development Authority coffers. Also, Rotary Charities of Traverse City invested in the project with both a $10,000 seed grant during early planning stages, plus a $75,000 capital grant folded into the local match.
The CDBG program is part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
