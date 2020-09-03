Tower time
KALKASKA — Anyone driving through Kalkaska Wednesday morning may have noticed a roof topper hoisted into place atop the new downtown clock tower in Railroad Square.
A large crane lifted the roof into place — perhaps the most visible and the latest development at the multi-million-dollar park project. Those staying home amid the COVID-19 pandemic could even watch live video of the action on the Kalkaska Downtown Development Authority’s Facebook page.
It won’t be long now until the entire project is completed, officials said.
“It’ll probably be done by December, with landscaping and everything,” said Harley Wales, village president.
Other ongoing work includes interior construction and electric wiring in the new pavilion building, as well as a new roof being installed on the historic museum — also known as the old railroad depot.
Village officials late last year learned they’d received $3.47 million from the Community Development Block Grant program to transform a largely vacant tract of land into a new park with public amenities. The hope is to entice more residents and visitors alike to stop and spend time in town.
Final Railroad Square plans call for a renovated farmers market home and information center topped with a clock tower; a covered event space with a commercial kitchen and public bathrooms; an upgraded food truck area; an exterior improvement to the historic railroad depot building; and increased downtown parking.
Cement pads for food trucks and sidewalks may also be poured this week, Wales said.
A 10 percent local match is required for the CDBG grant which has already been set aside between village government and the Kalkaska Downtown Development Authority coffers.
Also, Rotary Charities of Traverse City invested in the project with both a $10,000 seed grant during early planning stages, plus a $75,000 capital grant folded into the local match.
The CDBG program is part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
