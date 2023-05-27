KALKASKA — Brandi Clark was out buying supplies for her classroom when she got the call that she’d been chosen as one of the Michigan’s 2023-2024 regional teachers of the year.
The Kalkaska Middle School math teacher, who’s been an educator for 14 years, said she was in “total disbelief.”
She asked if the caller had contacted the right person.
Clark grew up in Redford and moved to Elk Rapids in ninth grade. She’s been at Kalkaska Middle for half of her career.
She was about the age of some of her students when she first caught the teaching bug. When she was in eighth grade, a teacher encouraged her to begin tutoring a third grade student who was having trouble on her multiplication tables.
A few weeks later, that student came back excited because she’d done well on a test.
“I was hooked,” Clark said in an email to the Record-Eagle.
She continued to tutor throughout high school in Elk Rapids through the National Honor Society.
The Michigan Department of Education annually chooses one educator each from 10 regions throughout the state to receive the designation of Regional Teacher of the Year. Those 10 honorees were selected following a competitive process beginning in the fall of the prior calendar year. More than 150 nominees were submitted, according to the MDE.
The regional teachers of the year together comprise the Michigan Teacher Leadership Advisory Committee, which advises the department on educational issues in the state.
One of those teachers — this year, Candice Jackson from Detroit Public Schools — is chosen to be the state’s teacher of the year, and a nominee for national teacher of the year.
The region which Clark represents encompasses the entire northern Lower Peninsula, spanning from the southern borders of Manistee to Iosco counties, northward.
She said she doesn’t think she’s doing anything different from most teachers.
“I do my best to form relationships with my students so that they feel like they can trust me,” she said. “As a student, I had several teachers that I bonded with because they took a personal interest in me so I try to do the same for my students.”
She remembers one instance, early in her career, when she taught an alternative high school student who had to work full-time to pay for her own apartment.
Clark came in early to help that student through Algebra 2 so she could graduate.
Clark and some of her coworkers also helped fill the student’s apartment with some of their old furnishings, she said.
“Listening to her thank us in her graduation speech still motivates me,” Clark said.
She also credited the “amazing curriculum” in her department, which “makes math fun” by encouraging collaboration, hands-on problem solving and discovery.
“I love seeing struggling students have light-bulb moments and celebrating their successes,” she said.
