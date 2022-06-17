KALKASKA — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post responded to a 911 call regarding a fatal crash involving a 79-year-old man from Kalkaska.
The man was struck and killed Thursday afternoon as he walked across U.S. 131 near Boardman Road in Boardman Township, according to an MSP statement.
He was attempting to cross U.S. 131 from the west side, according to a witness on the scene. He saw a southbound pickup truck coming and stepped back from the roadway. After the truck passed him, he went back to the roadway, but did not look again for any additional southbound traffic.
A 53-year-old Buckley woman driving a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country struck him in the southbound lane as he stepped in front of her vehicle, according to the statement. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The roadway was closed for approximately two and a half hours while state troopers investigated the crash. Drugs and alcohol are currently not believed to be factors.
Troopers were assisted by deputies from the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office, firefighters from the Boardman Township Fire Department and Kalkaska EMS.
