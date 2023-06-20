KALAMAZOO — An area man will forfeit three pipe bombs and a rocket launcher after a guilty plea in federal court.
Terrence Wayne Vanochten, 56, will not be allowed to legally possess a firearm or ammunition again, according to the terms of a plea agreement reached Tuesday, announced U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigation into Vanochten started on Aug. 17, 2022 when Kalkaska Sheriff Office deputies responded to reports of him firing a semiautomatic weapon while at his Rapid City home. A search warrant later revealed three pipe bombs hidden in an ammunition can, according to Totten's statement.
The bombs, fuses and powder were tested in a laboratory and found they "could kill, maim, or injure people through the projection of shrapnel" if detonated, the statement read. A projectile launcher attached to one of Vanochten's AR-15 type rifles also qualified as an unregistered destructive device, the statement read.
Vanochten pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possessing unregistered destructive devices — a charge that carries a maximum of 10 years in federal prison — and will be sentenced on Oct. 4, 2023 in Kalamazoo.
Vanochten had been previously detained at a home in Mancelona, and prohibited from using computers or the internet. According to previous Record-Eagle reporting, prosecutors were concerned about "extremist" and "disturbing" behavior, resulting from a number of arrests and weapons forfeitures.
In August 2022, Vanochten pleaded guilty in Kalkaska County District Court to a charge of possessing a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, paid a $1,000 fine and was sentenced to 180 days of probation, forfeiting the handgun, a Glock pistol, that officers said he used in the incident.
While on still on probation, court records show, Kalkaska County deputies were again called to Vanochten’s home in November 2022, where they found him drinking alcohol and “dressed in full combat gear with an AR-15 rifle.”
A personal protection order was issued that month, as his spouse said in court records she was concerned about him "wearing full 'war' gear" and "collecting automatic weapons in excess."
According to previous reports, in April, Vanochten told his probation officer he had a blowgun and a pellet rifle and surrendered thousands of rounds of .223-caliber rifle ammunition, hundreds of rounds of pistol and shotgun ammunition and body armor, to a family member.
A later search however, found rifle ammunition in Vanochten’s home, and a crossbow and a samurai sword in his vehicle, according to court documents.
