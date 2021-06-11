KALKASKA — A Kalkaska man died this week in a single-vehicle crash in rural Kalkaska County, authorities said.
Kalkaska County Sheriff Patrick Whiteford said Dustin Robert, 25, died at the scene of the wreck. The fatality happened Tuesday night about 20 minutes before midnight near an area known as Darragh in eastern Kalkaska County, he said.
Robert’s SUV apparently crossed the center line and went into a ditch and rolled over onto its top along the west side of County Road 571, south of Myers Road in Excelsior Township, the sheriff said.
Emergency responders from Coldsprings Township and Crawford County’s Frederic Township joined sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police troopers responding to the fatal crash.
Whiteford said the wreck remains under investigation.
