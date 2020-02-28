MANCELONA — Michigan State Police troopers said they found meth in a car after pulling a Kalkaska man over for a moving violation.
Troopers stopped Steven Allan Steele, 37, on U.S. 131 near East Elder Road in Mancelona Township, according to an MSP statement.
Steele was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Antrim County on one count possession of methamphetamine, a felony punishable by 10 years and/or $15,000, if convicted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.