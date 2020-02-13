KALKASKA — Village officials in Kalkaska expanded cannabis industry opportunities for both recreational and medical businesses.
Kalkaska Village Council Monday evening voted 6-1 to expand the number of allowed provisioning centers from 10 to 16 within village limits. The numbers went from five permits each for adult use and medical marijuana businesses to eight each.
However, the actual number of permitted storefront operations was dropped from the previously allowed 10 to eight because of a change in wording to the zoning rule.
Village President Harley Wales proposed the approved change that would allow provisioning centers to co-locate, which remains in line with state regulations. That means two permit holders can now share one location, for a maximum number of allowed storefronts in the village never to exceed eight.
Wales said it was a way to offer more licenses and yet reduce the overall number of storefronts by two.
Trustee Bob Larsen cast the sole dissenting vote against the permit number expansion.
“I don’t think we need an increase. We need to give it time,” Larsen said after the meeting.
The change in village zoning didn’t come without ample discussion, almost entirely from members of the public who attended and spoke during the council meeting. Speaker after speaker encouraged trustees to grow the number of permits, with only two who asked officials not to.
“Cannabis is going forward, not backwards,” said Luke Whitney, a local cultivator.
Whitney said the number of provisioning centers has no impact on an individual’s decision whether to consume either adult use or medical marijuana.
“Listen guys, cannabis is a personal choice,” he said.
But Kevin Rogols, administrator at Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, said he was opposed to the increase in marijuana business licenses in the village.
He said the hospital struggles to find job candidates who can pass drug screenings and pointed to the locally burgeoning marijuana industry as part of the problem.
“You will be encouraging people to participate in activities making them unemployable to the largest employer in the community,” Rogols said.
Wales, who has worked for more than a decade at the hospital, said he is in a “very delicate position.” He wants to both unite the community and bring financial stability to the economy, he said.
“I don’t want a rift in the community because of this new industry,” Wales said.
He said that’s why he proposed the dual-occupancy compromise that both increases opportunities for those who’ve invested “millions of dollars” in the local cannabis industry, while also addressing concerns of those who don’t want excessive provisioning centers in the small town.
Village Manager Scott Yost confirmed there are not yet any open dispensaries anywhere in the village. Village permits for both adult use and medical cannabis businesses are offered through a first-come, first-serve application process to those who qualify, he said.
There are no regulated limits on the number of cultivation, processing, transportation or other cannabis-related businesses that can set up in Kalkaska, Yost said.
