KALKASKA — Authorities have released the name of a man who died by drowning in Manistee Lake.
Daniel Mayville, 59, of Lincoln Park, was pulled from the water in Kalkaska County after 3 p.m. Tuesday by emergency personnel responding to a 911 call to Central Dispatch.
Sheriff’s deputies were on scene with Coldsprings Excelsior Fire and Rescue, the Kalkaska Fire Department and Frederic EMS.
Officials in a press release estimated Mayville had been in the water for approximately 90 minutes before first responders located him.
Mayville's girlfriend, who officials did not identify by name, was also on the scene and was credited with trying to rescue Mayville but was hampered by strong winds.
The Michigan State Police's dive team was initially called in for assistance, Lt. Derrick Carroll said. Mayville was found before the team was able to begin their search, however, and the team was called off.
The death is under investigation by the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office, and officials said they plan to determine whether underlying medical conditions could have contributed to Mayville's death.
An autopsy will be conducted by Spectrum Medical Center staff, officials said.
