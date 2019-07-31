KALKASKA — Voters across Kalkaska County will decide on three millage renewal requests on their Aug. 6 ballots.
The three countywide tax requests are for library, roads maintenance and services for seniors, all three exact renewals of millage rates approved by voters in the past. Each request is for a different tax rate.
The roads maintenance tax renewal request is for 1 mill, or $1 per $1,000 of taxable property value. The request is for five years, from 2019 through 2023, and this is the first renewal attempt.
“There is no modification to the original one that was passed in 2014,” said John Rogers, manager of the Kalkaska County Road Commission.
The local tax money from this millage help county road officials leverage for both state and federal transportation dollars, Rogers said.
“This millage plays a major role in how we’ve been able to step up local winter maintenance, too,” he said.
The Kalkaska County Commission on Aging seeks the first renewal of its six-year operational tax from 2020 through 2025, said Jodi Willison, agency director.
Voters first approved the tax for the Commission on Aging in 2014.
The tax renewal, if approved, would collect an estimated $392,000 in its first year at a rate of 0.5 mills, or 50 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value.
Willison said between 60 and 100 people participate in programs each day at the Kalkaska Senior Center, including meals and events.
Finally, the Kalkaska County Library also seeks a millage renewal for the second time since voters first approved it.
“This is a straight renewal,” said John Roberts, library director. “It’s purely for operations. This covers everything it takes to run a library.”
The library in Kalkaska serves approximately 17,000 people across the county, statistics show.
“We put a lot of time and resources into our early literacy program. It’s a priority,” Roberts said.
He said the library has a separate fundraising campaign for a new building that is not related to the millage request before voters. The new building campaign is funded entirely by private donations, Roberts said.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 across Kalkaska County.
