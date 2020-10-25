KALKASKA — An impeachment of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is on the agenda in Kalkaska County.
County commissioners will gather in person Monday to discuss and potentially vote on a resolution to support an impeachment effort against the governor. Several commissioners explained why, including accusations of abuse of power and unconstitutional actions they said ruined small town economies.
“I never hear the end of it,” said David Comai, commissioner for District No. 5. “In this area, I haven’t heard anyone have a good word for that young lady.”
He said Whitmer’s talk of trying to save lives is disingenuous; she’s actually “stepping on constitutional rights,” he said.
“I plainly believe that girl has ill intents towards us,” Comai said.
He said when Kalkaska County commissioners learned another Michigan county’s board was considering such a resolution, they decided to do the same.
Iosco County commissioners approved that resolution Wednesday by a 4-1 vote. The resolution alleges Whitmer violated the Michigan Constitution, usurped the power of the state Legislature and violated the rights of the people with her pandemic-related actions.
“It’s the abuse of her policies,” Comai said. “Her policies and her procedures have not been in the interest of the people of Kalkaska County, I know that.”
Commissioner Patty Cox, of District No. 7, echoed Comai’s complaints.
“We are totally disgusted with the way things are going, you can say that,” Cox said.
She specifically criticized the state health department issuing emergency orders after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Whitmer did not have the authority to do so through executive orders.
“That’s pretty Hitler-ish, in my opinion,” Cox said.
Not everyone on the board is sold on the notion, though.
Commissioner Craig Crambell, of District No. 6, said he’s unsure of the need to pursue any impeachment efforts against Whitmer, despite his objections to her politics and policies.
“I would rather wait until it gets to the next election, but it depends on the discussion, I guess,” Crambell said, adding he might be convinced otherwise.
“Personally, I think it’s a waste of money,” he said, comparing it to what he described as wasted resources and effort to impeach President Donald Trump.
“I’m the kind of guy that when you make a bad choice, wait until their term runs out,” Crambell said.
Whitmer’s press secretary Tiffany Brown on Saturday said the governor had nothing to add to the ongoing conversation in Kalkaska County.
“The governor is laser focused on saving lives,” Brown said.
Kalkaska County Democratic Party membership Chairman Mike Moran said he has an opinion, though.
“I wonder if this is even how you start an impeachment process. This seems a little off the wall,” he said. “I find it hard to take this very seriously.”
Moran said furthermore, he’s embarrassed that his county’s elected commissioners scheduled a special meeting to even consider such a measure.
“It’s some sort of political theater, sort of like the guys carrying the guns down to the Capitol,” he said.
All three Kalkaska County commissioners who spoke to the Record-Eagle said the planned impeachment talk was prompted by politics, not personal animosity toward the governor who recently faced a foiled kidnap and murder plot against her in neighboring Antrim County.
“I wouldn’t mind if she was recalled, but I certainly don’t wish anyone harm over it,” Cox said. “But I can certainly understand how people can get to that point. It affects their livelihood. It affects their mental health. I don’t think she cares at all about northern Michigan.”
Crambell said most of his constituents disagree with how Whitmer has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, though he said he knows “a couple people who appreciate her.”
“It’s the my-way-or-the-highway attitude that has people wanting her out off there,” Crambell said, pointing to the “terrible damage” done to small businesses across Michigan because of Whitmer’s actions.
“I think people are wise enough to take care of themselves,” he said.
Comai said even if Whitmer is not impeached or recalled, he predicts she will be voted out of office by Michigan’s voters.
“You watch when that girl comes back up for election,” he said.
Comai also said he remains unfazed by those who would take issue with him characterizing the elected governor as a girl or young lady — widely considered patronizing and offensive.
“I could care less what anybody thinks about me or the way I speak,” he said.
Kalkaska County commissioners Leigh Ngirarsaol, John West, James Sweet and Kohn Fisher — the board chairman — did not immediately return calls seeking comment on Saturday.
Talk of impeaching Whitmer among Republican state lawmakers over her handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been reported in recent days.
Kalkaska County commissioners are expected to gather in a special meeting to discuss this matter at 4:45 p.m. Monday in their meeting room at the county building, 605 N. Birch St., Kalkaska. It’s unknown whether any electronic or online participation will be provided.
The board has a second special meeting scheduled for immediately afterward at 5 p.m. as a workshop to prepare the 2021 county budget.
