If You Go

Who: Kalkaska County Board of Commissioners

What: Consider impeachment resolution for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after discussion of impacts of Michigan's COVID-19 response

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20

Where: Zoom meeting #978 459 3069 with password #12345, which can also be accessed via telephone by calling 1-646-876-9923 and using the same meeting number and password