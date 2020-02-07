KALKASKA — This week brought a tale of two counties that diverged on a gun rights measure making its way across the state.
Kalkaska County commissioners unanimously voted Thursday evening to become a Second Amendment sanctuary, while earlier that morning Antrim County commissioners instead opted to reaffirm their commitment to all constitutional rights across the board. It was a disappointment for the gun rights activists in the morning, but it turned into celebration eight hours later.
“This isn’t a time to be on the fence about anything,” said Ryan Wagner, one of the men who last month presented Kalkaska County officials with a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution to consider.
Wagner said the Second Amendment protects all the other amendments and likened gun control efforts to the erosion of property rights for Jews leading up to World War II. He argued red flag laws violate citizens’ due process rights, a point gun control advocates directly contradict.
Red flag laws are meant to allow authorities to temporarily take away firearms from those deemed dangerous to themselves or others. Such regulations don’t exist in Michigan, though other places have pursued such gun control measures, along with universal background checks and assault weapons bans.
Kalkaska County resident Bob Baldwin said the adoption of the sanctuary resolution was symbolic because such gun control legislation is unlikely to proceed in Lansing in the immediate future. But he said the measure was a way to stand against “the nit-picking, the chipping away” at gun ownership rights — something that could happen in Michigan with a shift in political winds.
Kalkaska resident Jim Shaner said it was a shame citizens had to “fight to keep the right to protect themselves.”
In fact, speaker after speaker in Kalkaska called for commissioners to embrace the requested sanctuary status. None spoke against the measure, though several commissioners expressed concerns about the term sanctuary.
Commissioner Patty Cox said some argue the suggestion that sanctuary is needed for the Second Amendment implies it can be degraded in some way, when in fact it is enshrined in constitutional protections.
“I just don’t know about that word sanctuary,” Cox said.
Commissioners Jim Sweet, Craig Crambell and Leigh Ngirarsaol also expressed worries about that specific word. But despite those concerns — and after checking the dictionary definition of the word during a break — commissioners agreed to adopt the sanctuary resolution as presented.
It was a totally different story that morning in Bellaire.
More of those who spoke at the Antrim County Board meeting said they were against the proposed Second Amendment sanctuary status than were in favor by a margin of more than 2-to-1.
The Rev. Jaime Klinger, who said she is a local Presbyterian minister, said background checks are reasonable measures and red flag laws save lives.
Nate Krommendyk, of Forest Home Township, said commissioners should carefully consider whether to adopt sanctuary status against any current or future federal law because cities that adopted sanctuary status against federal immigration laws ended up losing federal funding in the end.
“There were repercussions,” he said, further asking what the unintended consequences of a Second Amendment sanctuary might be.
Ron Schutte, of Echo Township, said he saw the sanctuary resolution as divisive because it encourages authorities to disregard future legislative acts by an elected majority which would violate the sacred democratic process.
Antrim County Prosecutor Jim Rossiter attended the board meeting and spoke at length about the proposed sanctuary resolution, particularly the notion that it would allow him as the elected prosecuting attorney to exercise “discretion to not enforce against any citizen an unconstitutional firearms law.”
Rossiter was emphatic that he doesn’t need that legal recourse.
“When it comes to something that’s unconstitutional, discretion has nothing to do with it,” Rossiter said.
The prosecutor further argued his primary concern was the effort to elevate one constitutional right above the others. It’s not a good approach, he said.
In the end, Antrim County officials voted to swap out the proposed Second Amendment sanctuary resolution for an affirmation of their oaths of office — a reaffirmation of both the U.S. and state constitutions — and underscored how that included all amendments.
It was a surprise maneuver allowed by Robert’s Rules of Order. They even stopped the meeting to double-check the rule book.
Commissioner Karen Bargy, board vice-chairwoman, made a motion to amend by complete substitution a pending motion from last month by commissioner Christian Marcus to adopt the resolution that would have identified Antrim County as a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Bargy’s move forced a vote on her substitute resolution and allowed commissioners to completely sidestep voting on the sanctuary resolution. It means they didn’t vote sanctuary status up or down; they voted on something else instead.
The substitute resolution points out how civil counsel advised the resolution raised questions of liability for the county, should an officer or employee refuse to enforce a law not legally deemed unconstitutional. That was a scale-tipper for Bargy, she said.
“It makes us liable and I represent the taxpayers of the county,” she said.
Antrim County resident Randy Bishop, who presented the sanctuary resolution to commissioners last month, said he wasn’t impressed by the commissioners sidestepping the sanctuary question.
“They reaffirmed their oath of office. Whoopty-do,” Bishop said.
Down the road in Kalkaska, village resident Jeff Sieting said he was far happier with the outcome in his county. He and Wagner worked together to propose the measure there.
“I chose this community for its culture and this shows my choice was correct. People here will stand up for the culture I embrace,” Sieting said.
Sieting last made headlines when voters ousted him as village president in a May 2018 recall election following months of heated arguments, protests and community turmoil. That recall effort launched, at least in part, because of controversial posts discovered on Sieting’s Facebook page about Muslims, the Black Lives Matter movement and transgender people.
