KALKASKA — A group of elected officials' debate over whether to support impeachment of Michigan's governor was all talk and no action -- for now.
The Kalkaska County Board of Commissioners — after just 15 minutes — adjourned a special meeting called to discuss and possibly approve a resolution to support impeaching Gov. Gretchen Whitmer under accusations of abuse of power and unconstitutional actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioners tabled the motion without getting through the public comment portion of the meeting, instead opting to kick the measure down the road to a future meeting at an unspecified date and time.
Commissioners heard from six people before Patty Cox, District 7 commissioner, moved to end the meeting so the scheduled 5 p.m. budgetary hearing could take place. Nearly 20 people were still in line, either virtually or in person, to speak to the board.
The proposed resolution kicked up some dust in northern Michigan and around the state when word spread about the board's intent.
Those who had the chance to speak Monday were roundly critical of the board's decision to even take up the matter, some calling it a "personal vendetta" as well as a waste of time and taxpayer money. Others said the simple act of taking up the issue will incite more violence in Michigan and create more danger for Whitmer, who was the subject of a foiled plot to kidnap her.
Ben Zork, a Kalkaska resident, said it was absurd to believe Whitmer's actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 would be an impeachable offense. Even if the resolution were approved, Zork said it would have "no measurable impact" but instead would bring unnecessary and unpleasant attention to Kalkaska.
"For anyone to arrive at that conclusion would require them to deny the voracity of the virus," Zork said, adding some of the board members' views on Whitmer are based on their own "denial of how serious this virus is."
Iosco County commissioners approved a similar resolution last week that alleged Whitmer violated the Michigan Constitution, usurped the power of the state Legislature and violated the rights of the people with her executive orders.
Craig Crambell, who previously spoke out against the measure, as well as Leigh Ngirarsaol were absent from the proceedings. The five commissioners present — Cox, John West, Kohn Fisher, James Sweet and David Comai — were not wearing protective face masks, which is a mandated requirement from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for public gatherings of more than two people.
The commissioners were also not spread the recommended 6 feet apart nor were the chairs in the audience. About 10 people attended the meeting in person, some without a face mask.
Zork said he sees it as his "patriotic duty" to make even the smallest of sacrifices, such as wearing a mask, to take care of his community, and was also critical of what he called "distasteful" tactics from certain commissioners, calling out Comai for referring to Whitmer as a little girl and Cox for describing the MDHHS orders as "pretty Hitler-ish," as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
Fisher said the board will meet at another time to take back up the resolution, but one was not scheduled on the record.
When a community member asked Fisher if the commissioners would wear and require face masks at the next meeting, Fisher responded twice that he does not have "the authority to mandate that people wear masks."
