KALKASKA — There’s a place in northern Michigan where officialdom unabashedly embraced the cannabis industry, and it has come with both pros and cons for employment across the community.
Kalkaska is a relatively small town along U.S. Highway 131, occupying only a few square miles at the center of its densely wooded namesake county. The village became a boom town during the region’s historic 19th century logging era but didn’t experience much of another economic jolt until the oil and gas industry came to town in the latter part of the last century.
The economy grew quiet again for the last couple of decades. Now it’s gone to pot.
Today, officials in the quiet community not only endorse but actively pursue the marijuana industry as the next economic boom. That has sparked a debate in the small town about employment — specifically what jobs get filled, which remain empty and the reasons why.
Zero-tolerance jobs
There are certain jobs that require workers to remain drug-free and there are plenty of them in Kalkaska.
The top administrator at the local hospital, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, contends the village’s burgeoning marijuana culture is having negative effects on employment in the community. The facility has more than 400 workers and is the largest employer in the community.
Because the rural hospital receives more than $100,000 in federal funding each year, employees must adhere to federal regulations; that means no dope smoking, said Kevin Rogols, hospital administrator.
“Marijuana is legal in the state, but it remains illegal federally,” he said.
The Drug-Free Workplace Act of 1988 — which regulates organizations that receive federal grants of any size and those contracted for more than $100,000 annually — can’t be side-stepped, Rogols said.
Every job applicant to the hospital must pass a pre-employment drug screening, which includes testing for THC or tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical responsible for the psychological effects of marijuana. There are with-cause and random drug tests, too.
“Zero tolerance means if any of our employees test positive for an illegal drug, we really have no choice but to fire them,” Rogols said.
The hospital also will begin what are called regular drug tests for employees, he said, expected to occur on a frequent basis.
“It’s new because of the environment we are in. We are very concerned that Kalkaska is ... the marijuana mecca,” Rogols said.
The administrator said the struggle the hospital now faces is a lack of applicants for open jobs who can pass the required tests. Positions linger unfilled, and marijuana is making it all the more difficult to fill those posts, Rogols said.
“We are truly caught between the federal and state laws conflicting with each other. And we don’t have a choice,” he said.
Lona Litson, human resources director for Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, said it’s not just the Kalkaska facility that must adhere to federal regulations. The entire Munson Healthcare system enforces a zero-tolerance policy for both drugs and alcohol use, she said.
“We face the same challenges as other employers do. We are fighting for this smaller pool of people,” Litson said.
However, the company’s top human resources official said there has not been an uptick in pre-employment and for-cause drug and alcohol test failures among applicants and employees as an impact or outcome of the change in state laws regarding marijuana.
At least not across the entire health care system, she said.
That sentiment was echoed by Lee Sandy, interim superintendent at Kalkaska Public Schools, where the only employees drug tested are the school bus drivers because they must maintain a commercial driver’s license.
The district struggles to fill all positions, he said, but not because of required drug testing.
“Bus driver is not an easy job,” Sandy said.
Drug testing failures are not a problem about which many business leaders are vocal, said Liz Petrella McKellar, executive administrator for Traverse Connect, the chamber of commerce organization into which the Kalkaska chamber was folded years ago.
Pre-employment drug testing hasn’t been mentioned as a major issue by any member business leaders, Petrella McKellar said.
In fact, representatives of several other major employers in Kalkaska County declined to comment on whether drug test failure rates are any more of a problem than they ever have been.
Growing different job types
Contrary to the problem local hospital officials face, local cannabis business officials said they are hiring by the dozens with plans to employ even more. They are growing like, well, weeds.
Marijuana business leaders who attended a Feb. 10 village meeting said they collectively employ about 70 people in various jobs connected to cannabis cultivation, processing, packaging and distribution. Plans are set for them to employ more than 200 workers in the not-so-distant future as the industry grows and flourishes, they said.
Village trustees voted Feb. 10 to expand the number of provisioning center licenses from 10 to 16, but adopted a co-location rule that limits the total number of storefronts to eight.
Al Arbib, of Classic Roots Farm in Kalkaska, said he believes both cannabis-related companies and those not connected to the industry stand to benefit as the entire local economy thrives from this new industry.
“We have a lot more common ground that you may see at the surface,” he said.
Stephanie Wiley, also of Classic Roots Farm, said their employees’ full-time jobs also come with a good benefits package — no drug testing required.
Arbib said while his company awaits a provisioning center license in Kalkaska, they partnered with the cannabis chemistry program at Lake Superior State University to conduct research at their facility, providing more good jobs.
Samuel Rosinski, managing director for Fresh Coast Extracts in Kalkaska, said people in the cannabis industry have long hidden behind closed doors but voter-sanctioned changes in state law provided the freedom to pursue this business. The hospital’s employment struggles are not the entire community’s burden, he argued.
“Cannabis is a choice. Employment is a choice,” Rosinski said.
Dan Nielsen of Liberty Wellness also spoke during the meeting and reminded village trustees the new industry doesn’t only attract marijuana users to the community.
Scientific and technically-trained workers accompany cannabis businesses, he said.
Tom Beller of Real Leaf Solutions in Kalkaska also chimed in about ancillary work in construction, electrical, plumbing and heating and cooling the cannabis companies create. Plus, he said all those workers eat in local restaurants and top off their gas tanks at local filling stations, further enhancing the economy.
Ryan Basore of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association also attended Kalkaska’s meeting last week. He said hospital officials are right that the community’s name frequently does come up in talks about the cannabis industry.
“Kalkaska’s name does come up more often, and it’s about how to do it right,” Basore said.
Village President Harley Wales, who has long worked at the hospital as a nurse assistant for geriatric patients, said he’s in a precarious position: he doesn’t want the town divided over the new cannabis industry, nor does he want to reject the opportunity to improve financial stability across the community.
But the cannabis economy may even provide other, related benefits to society, the president said.
Wales pointed to peer-reviewed medical studies that have shown opioid use reductions in communities with increased medical marijuana prescription and use. Perhaps that can be another advantage for the region, he said.
“I hope it’s able to heal the community both financially and with our opioid crisis,” Wales said.
Ultimately, hospital officials weren’t able to sway village leaders away from the expansion of provisioning center licenses, though there was one dissenting vote from trustee Bob Larsen.
What this all means is the hospital’s employment predicament is apt to continue, both Rogols and Litson agreed.
“We are here to care for people, but we have to have people to care for people,” Rogols said.
Litson said Munson-affiliated hospitals and medical centers annually conduct a market analysis to look at the competitiveness of their pay rates. This changing economy will have an impact, she said.
“We are a little better positioned to offer a better overall compensation and benefits package,” Litson said.
Rogols said it remains distressing how the village openly embraces the new cannabis industry.
The town is even home to the only business in Michigan with a marijuana events license for planned festivals.
“People who participate in these types of events will make themselves unemployable,” Rogols warned.
But it seems that’s only the case for some jobs in Kalkaska.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.