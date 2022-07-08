MANISTEE — John Wayne Mackey, 55 of Kaleva, died while operating heavy machinery on his property, according to an official from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred on the 11000 block of 9 Mile Road in Bear Lake Township on Thursday, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
A preliminary investigation report states Mackey was pinned between the boom arm and the cab of the excavator he was operating at the time of his death.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Bear Lake and Onekama Fire Departments, a Mobile Medical Response ambulance, the Benzie County Victim’s Services Unit and Manistee County Central Dispatch.
Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski said Mackey’s death is still under investigation, and his office has no additional details at this time.
