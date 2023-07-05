GREILICKVILLE — Leelanau County Sheriff's Office K9 Klouse helped track down a man who allegedly assaulted a woman, Sheriff Michael Borkovich reported.
On Friday evening, at approximately 8:30 p.m., deputies said they were called to a domestic assault between a 41-year-old Texan woman and a 43-year-old Bingham Township man in the 7900 block of S. Center Highway in Bingham Township.
An initial investigation showed that the man had allegedly assaulted the woman and fled before deputies arrived, Borkovich said in a statement.
Just south of the residence, Borkovich said Klouse and his handler found the man hiding in tall grass, and he was taken into custody without incident.
Law enforcement learned that the man had an outstanding drug-related felony warrant out of Texas.
He was taken to Leelanau County Jail where Borkovich said the suspect was processed for domestic assault, resisting and obstructing and a fugitive from justice charge relating to the warrant.
A report was forwarded to the Leelanau County Prosecutor's Office where formal charges will be finalized.
